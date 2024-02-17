5 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

Investing can be as detailed or simple as you want it to be. In other words, you don't have to pick individual stocks to make money in the stock market. Instead, investors can buy and hold exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, buckets of stocks that trade under one ticker symbol.

Vanguard is a common name you'll see associated with exchange-traded funds. It's an investment company owned by the investors who hold its various funds, which means Vanguard serves investors first and foremost.

You can absolutely build a million-dollar portfolio from a diversified portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Here are five that should speak to investors in some form or another.

Bonus: They all carry an expense ratio of 0.12% or less, meaning the fees for holding each is, at most, $0.12 per $100 invested.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Expense ratio: 0.03%

All-time investing great Warren Buffett, who manages Berkshire Hathaway's billion-dollar portfolio of over 50 stocks, only owns two ETFs. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is one of them. The pitch is simple: The S&P 500 has proven to be one of America's best wealth-building vehicles. It's an index of 500 of the most prominent U.S. companies.

This ETF mimics the S&P 500. The index has gone up and down over the years, but despite wars, recessions, and pandemics, the S&P 500 recently closed above 5,000 for the first time. Investors looking to bet on America's ongoing economic growth can start with this ETF.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF

Expense ratio: 0.04%

Suppose you want more growth than the broader market offers. The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) could be what you're looking for. This ETF concentrates on large-cap growth stocks. That means the fund invests in growing companies that are still established enough to avoid the risks you see with smaller, less-proven companies.

Its most significant holdings include the "Magnificent Seven" plus other industry leaders like payments company Visa and pharmaceutical leader Eli Lilly. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, though nothing is guaranteed. Plus, growth stocks can be more volatile, so investors should keep that in mind.

3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Expense ratio: 0.06%

Some investors would rather focus on investment income instead of price appreciation. Consider the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) if that's you. It offers investors a 3% dividend yield by focusing on companies that pay higher-yielding (but sustainable) dividends.

The funds' top holdings include high-yield blue chip stocks in financials, consumer staples, industrials, and healthcare. Those include names like JPMorgan Chase, AbbVie, and ExxonMobil. Investors can sometimes fall for yield traps, stocks of unhealthy companies that can't support their high dividend yields, and ultimately cut their payouts. This is a simple way to avoid that while diversifying your portfolio with one ticker.

4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Expense ratio: 0.06%

Dividend investing isn't just for conservative investors, either. Stocks that pay and raise their dividends over time can generate stellar long-term results. That lands the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) on this list. The fund focuses on companies that can keep paying you more money each year.

The dividend yield is a bit smaller at 1.8%, but the fund's consistent performance helps make up for it. The fund has averaged double-digit annual returns over the past one, three, five, and 10 years. The ETF's top positions include a mix of technology, finance, and consumer discretionary stocks, with names like Apple and Home Depot in the top 10.

5. Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Expense ratio: 0.12%

The real estate industry is seemingly as old as time itself. After all, people have owned land for centuries, and there is only so much of it. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) represents a collection of real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded companies that lease real estate. Think of them as professional landlords you can invest in.

The fund covers various property types, including retail, office buildings, data centers, industrial properties, and more. Altogether, the fund holds 161 stocks and pays a dividend that yields 5.1%. Investors should remember that the economy can impact the real estate industry and this fund's performance. It also has the highest expense ratio of the funds on this list. That said, it's an easy way to add real estate exposure to a portfolio.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

