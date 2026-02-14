5 Vanguard Dividend ETFs That Could Fund Your Retirement by 2030

Key Points

Vanguard's lineup of dividend ETFs provides global coverage of dividend growth and high-yield stocks.

The inclusion of both U.S. and international stocks is important, since the current market rotation is favoring them as leaders.

Their strategies are broad enough that they fit well for investors at or near retirement.

It's every retiree's dream to create a completely passive income stream from their portfolio to fund their retirement. It's not easy. Doing so requires careful planning, an understanding of your financial situation, and the right investments.

If you're searching for those right investments, Vanguard should be near the top of the list of places to consider. The fund giant offers several ultra-cheap, broadly diversified dividend ETFs that can produce a steady and reliable income stream whether you're in or near retirement.

Let's run down the Vanguard dividend ETF lineup, determining how to best fit them together.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ: VIGI)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI)

The Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF (NYSEMKT: VDIG)

How Vanguard's dividend ETFs can work together

You can probably tell from the relatively low yields that Vanguard's dividend funds are run relatively conservatively. The high-yield funds do a good job of producing above-average yields without any excessive risk, although their strategies can be a bit too broad.

My one gripe with the dividend appreciation ETFs is that they're market cap-weighted. That simply brings the largest companies to the top of the portfolio regardless of dividend profile.

From a high level, however, all of these funds can work in a portfolio geared for retirement. Here are a few of my thoughts:

Use the dividend-growth and high-yield ETFs together in an allocation that fits what you're looking for. Don't necessarily push too far toward the high-yield funds in the pursuit of more income. Owning both strategies can be beneficial.

Don't be afraid to invest in the international ETFs. As we've seen over the past year or so, they can perform very well relative to the U.S. markets.

Use the Wellington ETF as a satellite around the other ETFs, but only sparingly. It's still a little too new and I'd prefer a little history before committing further.

With that plan in mind, the roster of Vanguard dividend ETFs can help generate the diversified income to prepare you for retirement.

David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

