5 Value Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Scoop Up

Value investors usually have a fixation with the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy in their quest for stocks that are trading at attractive prices. P/E, without a shadow of doubt, is the most popular multiple used by investors to evaluate the fair market value of a stock. But even this widely-popular valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

While P/E is preferred by many investors to uncover value stocks, another valuation metric called EV-to-EBITDA does a better job. The ratio is sometimes viewed as a superior substitute as it offers a clearer picture of a firm’s valuation and its earnings potential. EV-to-EBITDA has a more comprehensive approach to valuation as it determines a firm’s total value. In contrast, P/E just considers the equity portion of a firm.



EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.



The other component of the ratio, EBITDA, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Generally, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.



Unlikely P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Also, P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Meanwhile, EV-to-EBITDA is less open to manipulation and can also be used to value companies that are making loss but are EBITDA-positive.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in assessing the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can also be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



However, EV-to-EBITDA is also not without its shortcomings and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The ratio varies across industries and is generally not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries given their diverse capital spending requirements.



As such, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for value stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the 18 stocks that passed the screen:



Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. This Zacks Rank #1 company has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 38.4% for the current year and a Value Score of A.



Domtar Corporation UFS manufactures and distributes a wide array of fiber-based products including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and adult incontinence products. This Zacks Rank #1 company has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 94.3% for the current year and a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Genesco Inc. GCO is a specialty retailer that sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores across the United States and Canada. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a Value Score of A. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters at an average of 71.2%.



MarineMax, Inc. HZO is a leading recreational boat and yacht retailer. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 23.7% for the current fiscal year and a Value Score of A.



Signet Jewelers Limited SIG is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches and other products. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a Value Score of A. The company beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 50.1%.



