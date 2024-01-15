5 Value Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Scoop Up

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations.



Although P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.



AZZ Inc. AZZ, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. HTLF, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX, Noah Holdings Limited NOAH and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.



EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.



EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies making losses but are EBITDA-positive.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



However, EV-to-EBITDA is not devoid of shortcomings and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The multiple varies across industries and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.



A strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. However, you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S), to screen value stocks.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for value stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is, as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator, as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are our five picks out of the 11 stocks that passed the screen:



AZZ is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.



AZZ has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 20.4% for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s current fiscal-year earnings has been revised 2.2% upward over the last 60 days.



Heartland Financial is a bank holding company that conducts its business through multiple community banks operating as either independent entities or independently branded divisions in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Heartland Financial has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.7% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTLF's 2024 earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



CEMEX is a global construction materials company. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



CEMEX has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 38.8% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CX’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the last 60 days.



Noah Holdings is a leading wealth management service provider in China. NOAH, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A.



Noah Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.6% for 2024. The consensus estimate for NOAH’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2% upward over the past 60 days.



ASE Technology is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



ASE Technology has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 58.7% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASX’s 2024 earnings has been revised 5.8% upward over the last 60 days.



