Welcome to Episode #289 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Value has been out performing growth in 2022. While some growth stocks are down as much as 80% this year, energy and agriculture had boosted value stock results until a month ago when they, too, slid.

Is there anywhere investors can find stocks that are actually higher this year?

Or are these creatures a myth?

Screening for Value Stocks Near 52-Week Highs

There’s a screen on Zacks.com called “Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs” that has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy). For the “value” portion of the screen it uses a Zacks Value Style score of A, which is the highest style score.

It screened for stocks within 10% of the 52-week high.

Running the screen, it only returned…4 stocks.

Just 4 value stocks have the top Zacks Rank and are near their highs.

Additionally, Zacks has a screen that just looks for #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks near their highs. That screen returned…just 2 stocks.

Here are the 4 value stocks plus the bonus #1 Rank stock, which is also a value stock.

5 Value Stocks Near Their 52-Week Highs

1. H&R Block, Inc. HRB

H&R Block, the global tax preparation business, is riding high in 2022. Shares are up 56.4% and are near their 52-week high.

H&R Block remains cheap despite the stock soaring. It has a forward P/E of 10 and a PEG ratio of 0.8.

H&R Block also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.9%.

Is it too late to buy H&R Block?

2. McKesson Corp. MCK

McKesson works with care providers, pharmacies and manufacturers to deliver the right medicines. Shares are up 31.3% year-to-date and are near the 52-week highs.

McKesson is also cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.4. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.6%.

Should McKesson be on your short list?

3. Stride, Inc. LRN

Stride is a learning company which has online and blended learnings solutions. On July 5, 2022, it was added to the S&P Small Cap 600 index.

Stride shares are up 21.3% year-to-date and are near their highs. In addition to being cheap, it also has growth, with a PEG ratio of 0.8.

Should Stride make your watch list?

4. TransAlta Corp. TAC

TransAlta is a Canadian utility company operating in wind, solar, hydro and gas operating in Canada, US and Australia.

TransAlta shares are up just 4.3% year-to-date but that is near its 52-week high and outperforming the S&P 500 which is down nearly 20%.

It’s not as cheap as the others, with a forward P/E of 18.1. Earnings are expected to soar 178% this year.

TransAlta pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.3%.

Should investors hide out in utility stocks like TransAlta this year?

5. Murphy USA Inc. MUSA

Murphy USA operates gas stations and convenience stores throughout the United States under the names Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek.

With gasoline prices surging, it’s not surprising that investors have piled into the gas station stocks. Murphy USA is up 33.5% year-to-date and is trading at its 52-week high.

It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 15. And Murphy USA pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.5%.

What Else Do You Need to Know About Value Stocks at New Highs?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

