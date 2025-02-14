5 Valentine's Day Stocks Ready to Cash In on Love

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about chocolates and roses — it’s also a day when certain businesses get a love boost. Consumers spend big on gifts, dinner dates, getaways, and experiences, making it the perfect time to look at stocks that stand to benefit.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $25.8 billion in 2024 as well as the previous record of $27.4 billion in 2020. Now, this means big business for companies catering to romance, dining and travel.

Whether you’re picking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or just looking to invest in companies that might thrive during this romantic season, stocks like Brinker International EAT, InterParfums, Inc. IPAR, Victoria's Secret VSCO, Carnival Corporation CCL and Marriott International MAR offer strong potential.

Brinker: Love on a Plate

Is there anything that brings people together better than great food? Valentine's Day dining has evolved beyond just couples—friends, families and even singles are joining in the fun. A survey by OpenTable data shows that 61% of singles are willing to go on a first date on Valentine’s Day, while 51% of diners consider double dates. Brinker, the parent company of Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy, is primed to take advantage of this with its affordable yet indulgent offerings.

Brinker has been making smart moves, including revamping its core menu and strengthening its digital capabilities and social media marketing campaign. With viral TikTok hits like the Big Smasher burger, Brinker continues to capture the attention of youngsters.Fun promotions like the “Marg of the Month” program are also getting consumers excited. It’s “StrawEddy Marg!” for Valentine’s Day!

Chili’s, in fact, is the major growth driver for Brinker. Chili’s turnaround is paying off, fueled by better guest experience and smart pricing. Brinker’s fiscal second-quarter 2025 sales hit $1.35B (up 26% year over year), with EPS surging to $2.80 from 99 cents recorded in the year-ago period. All in all, ambitious expansion plans and digital, operational and remodeling initiatives make EAT a delicious investment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 17% and 93%, respectively. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

InterParfums: The Scent of Love

A great fragrance is more than just a gift — it’s a statement.Splurging on a luxurious scent can turn an ordinary moment into a lasting memory and make for a timeless Valentine’s Day gift. InterParfums is one of the key players in the luxury fragrance market. With brands like Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Coach, IPAR is bottling romance quite well. Inter Parfums has been growing its market share through new product launches and strategic brand extensions.

This year, the company plans an extensive lineup of releases across European and U.S. markets. European launches include extensions for Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach, Lacoste and the debut of Solferino, a luxury fragrance line. In the United States, major releases include GUESS Iconic, a new MCM collection, and Ferragamo’s Fiamma.

Continued momentum in the fragrance market, the strength of legacy and new brands, effective advertising and promotional efforts and an extensive global distribution network are expected to fuel IPAR’s growth. The company’s shareholder-friendly moves also keep investors happy.Inter Parfums met its 2024 sales target of $1.45 billion, which positions the company to achieve its full-year EPS goal of $5.15. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results will be released on Feb. 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPAR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 4% each. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Victoria’s Secret: A Gift for Your Special Someone

Flowers, chocolates and jewelry are great, but you can't go wrong with a gift from Victoria’s Secret. From lingerie to beauty products, Victoria’s Secret remains a popular choice for Valentine’s Day shopping. Whether it's a romantic gift or a self-care splurge, the brand sees a surge in demand during this time.

Under new leadership (with Hillary Super at the helm since August 2024) and a refreshed product lineup, Victoria’s Secret is returning to the growth path. Fiscal third-quarter 2024 (ended Nov. 2, 2024) sales grew 7% year over year and represented a sequential improvement for the fifth straight quarter. Growth was fueled by increased traffic across stores and digital channels, along with better conversion rates and higher average basket sizes. Encouragingly, management guided 2-4% organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2024 results will be released on March 5.

The company’s Dream Bra collection and Featherweight Max sports bras have been hits. The PINK apparel category and the beauty segment are also performing well. VSCO has also managed to stabilize demand volatility, with non-promotional periods holding steady compared to promotional ones. With a strong loyalty program and expanding digital initiatives, VSCO is positioned for continued growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSCO’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 2.2% and 20%, respectively. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Marriott: A Night to Remember

Nothing says romance like a luxury getaway. Marriott is a global hospitality powerhouse, operating brands like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and JW Marriott. Whether it's a five-star resort or a cozy weekend staycation, many couples are likely to consider booking hotel rooms to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Marriott has been capitalizing on strong global travel demand, with steady booking trends across the United States and international markets. The company’s asset-light strategy, emphasizing franchising and management contracts, has fueled its expansion. Plus, its Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program keeps bringing customers back, driving long-term revenue growth.

Marriott posted strong results for 2024, driven by steady global travel demand and strategic portfolio expansion. Full-year global RevPAR (revenue per available room) rose 4.3%, supported by record gross room additions of more than 123,000 and a 6.8% increase in net rooms. MAR’s development pipeline totaled roughly 3,800 properties and more than 577,000 rooms globally at the end of 2024. Last year, it returned $4.4 billion to shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6% and 13.7%, respectively. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Carnival: Romance on the High Seas

Cruising could be a great way to celebrate love, with many booking a romantic escape on the open sea. Carnival, the largest cruise operator in the world, could benefit from this. The cruise industry has made an impressive comeback post-pandemic, and Carnival is benefiting from demand strength and increased booking volumes. Revenues are growing, and the company is returning to profitability.

In fiscal 2024 (ended Nov. 30), revenues surged 16% to more than $25 billion. In the past three reported quarters, CCL posted profits, ending the year with a net income of around $1.9 billion, as against fiscal 2023 loss of $74 million. The company’s 2025 bookings are at record highs for both price and occupancy.

Management is enhancing its fleet and itineraries, having launched three new ships last year, including the Sun Princess, which was voted the best mega-ship in Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards. The addition of ships to the already diversified fleet, gains from existing marketing campaigns and improved operational efficiency across its fleet are set to boost CCL’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 4% and 25%, respectively. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

