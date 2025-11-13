5 Used Cars That Are a Better Buy Than New in 2026

New cars can lose roughly half their sticker price in the first five years. That reality alone makes a strong case for going used in 2026. But depreciation isn’t the only reason smart buyers are skipping the showroom. The below five used cars are among the reliable models that are built to last well past 150,000 miles.

Honda Civic

Average used starting price: $13,652 for 2019

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the average new vehicle loses around 55% of its value after five years. In other words, you can get a great deal purchasing a used vehicle so long as it’s a reliable model. “Buying a used vehicle allows someone else to take the depreciation hit,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert at AutoInsurance.org.

If you want a compact car that’ll run forever, the Civic (2019 to 2023) is hard to beat. It holds its value well, is cheap to insure and can easily hit 300,000 miles with regular maintenance.

Toyota Camry

Average used starting price: $14,158 for 2018

Insurance also often costs less for used cars. A used sedan or crossover is cheaper to insure than a brand-new model or a sporty upgrade. And when you stick to reliable makes with plenty of parts available, maintenance can be more predictable and affordable.

A resale standout. The 2018 to 2023 Camry’s reputation for reliability and efficiency keeps its demand and value competitive, even years after it leaves the lot.

“The Honda Civic and Toyota Camry are two of the best value holders because they’re popular. They get excellent fuel economy and are known for dependable service,” Musson said.

Toyota RAV4

Average used starting price: $18,273 for 2019

Crossovers dominate the market and the RAV4 (2019 to 2023) leads the pack. According to CarEdge, it depreciates about 31% after five years, meaning much of the value drop happens early on. That makes it a strong used buy: you avoid the steep new-car markup but still get a vehicle that holds its value well going forward.

Subaru Outback

Average used starting price: $11,859 for 2018

The Outback (2018 to 2022) offers SUV utility without truck prices. Loyal owners and consistent demand help it hold its value over time. According to a report from iSeeCars, the Subaru Outback depreciates about 43% after five years for resale value of $16,994. This can be a great deal if you’re looking for a reliable SUV.

Ford F-150

Average used starting price: $11,802 for 2017

Trucks depreciate more slowly and the F-150 (2017 to 2021) has been an America’s best-seller for years. With its strong reputation and reliability, it makes for a good used-car option, especially when you consider the price depreciates about 54% after five years according to CarEdge.

Final Tips for 2026 Buyers

Always compare with the latest new-car incentives. As interest rates fall, financing demand may temporarily push used prices higher, so timing matters.

Get insurance quotes early, pull the vehicle history report and schedule a pre-purchase inspection before committing. Choosing the right make, model and year matters just as much as the price tag.

