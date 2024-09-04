5 US Longevity and Anti-aging Stocks to Watch in 2024

As the percentage of the global population over 65 continues to increase, the popularity of anti-aging stocks is rising in tandem thanks to advancements in technology and a growing body of research on human longevity.

The desire to increase life quality and expectancy is what drives the top anti-aging stocks in the life science space as they pursue technologies and therapies aimed at slowing the aging process and preserving health. Age-related diseases are a main focus of this sector, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and osteoarthritis.

Analysts are expecting the longevity and anti-aging therapy sector to develop into a multibillion-dollar industry in the coming years. It had an estimated market value of US$600 million in 2023, and Verified Market Reports is projecting that value to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent through 2030 to reach US$3.6 billion.

For those considering which anti-aging stocks to invest in, below is a brief overview of five NASDAQ-listed stocks with market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million. NYSE companies were considered but didn't make the cut.

All company figures were current as of August 9, 2024.

1. GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Market cap: US$477.225 million

California-based GRAIL is focused on the area of precision oncology through early cancer detection technology. The healthcare company has developed a methylation-based multi-cancer early detection platform known as Galleri. It incorporates next-generation sequencing and large-scale clinical studies with machine learning, software and automation to detect and identify multiple types of cancer and monitor for reoccurrence.

This year, GRAIL launched a three-year study to evaluate the clinical impact of the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test in the Medicare population by assessing the safety of the test and any reduction in diagnosed stage IV cancers in a population of about 50,000 people receiving the test annually compared to a group not receiving it. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted GRAIL an Investigational Device Exemption for the trial.

2. Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Market cap: US$394.35 million

Clinical-stage Verve Therapeutics is developing single-course gene-editing treatments for lowering LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol), which is closely linked to atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases — the leading cause of death globally.

In early August, the company provided an update on its clinical progress in 2024 and future catalysts over the next year.

“Our Heart-2 Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-102 continues to progress as we focus on enrolling patients and expanding the trial’s geographic footprint, highlighted by our recent regulatory clearance in Australia," stated Verve co-founder and CEO Sekar Kathiresan.

"We look forward to providing initial data from the Heart-2 clinical trial in the first half of 2025. In addition, we are on track to initiate the Phase 1b clinical trial for our ANGPTL3 product candidate, VERVE-201, in the second half of this year, and we continue to advance our early-stage programs, including one targeting the LPA gene.”

3. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Market cap: US$372.474 million

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Anika Therapeutics is focused on advancements in early intervention orthopedic care and joint preservation. The company is developing minimally invasive products that leverage its expertise in hyaluronic acid and implants to restore active living for patients. Its target areas include age-related and injury-related fields such as osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine and arthrosurface joint implants.

In its Q2 2024 financial report, Anika highlighted strong revenue growth of 17 percent in the first half of the year for international sales in its osteoarthritis pain management division.

“OA Pain Management remains a strong, foundational element of our business and represents a key aspect of total company profitability,” Cheryl R. Blanchard, Anika Therapeutics president and CEO, stated in the release.

4. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Market cap: US$374.22 million

Pennsylvania’s Ocugen is working to bring to market gene and cell therapies for the treatment of ocular and orthopedic conditions.

Its product pipeline includes OCU400, which received orphan drug designation. It is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, and is being tested on a group of patients with RHO mutations and a group with other related gene-mutations.

It is also developing OCU410, a modifier gene therapy targeting geographic atrophy, an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration. It leverages a nuclear hormone receptor gene called RORA and is a single sub-retinal injection that has the potential to be a one-time therapy for life. According to the company, current treatment options require 6 to 12 doses per year.

In the first half of 2024, Ocugen made significant progress in its Phase 2 OCU410 clinical trial, and preliminary safety and efficacy data is expected later this year.

Another therapy in Ocugen's pipeline is NEOCART, a regenerative cell therapy for the treatment of articular cartilage defects in the knee that can lead to osteoarthritis. The company intends to launch the Phase 3 trial for NEOCART once it can secure adequate funding.

5. Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Market cap: US$348.164 million

San Francisco-based Lyell Immunopharma is advancing a diverse pipeline of CAR T-cell reprogramming therapies targeting solid tumors. The clinical-stage company’s pipeline includes product candidates entering Phase 1 studies in various indications including triple-negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, melanoma and colorectal cancer.

In its Q2 2024 report, Lyell provided an update on its Phase 1 LYL119, for which the FDA recently gave investigational new drug clearance. The trial is studying the drug candidate's use for treating patients with ROR1-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or endometrial cancer. A report on the initial clinical data is expected in H2 2025.

FAQs for longevity and anti-aging

​Will we be able to reverse aging in the future?

While research on reverse aging is growing, a recent article in Popular Science throws cold water on those dreaming of turning back the clock on their bodies. Studies on reversing age have mostly focused on aging mice — not humans — and Popular Science says research on humans will be necessary to see promise in this field.

​Which billionaire is trying to reverse aging?

While not a billionaire, Tech CEO Bryan Johnson is reportedly spending up to US$2 million per year on medical tests and various procedures aimed at reversing his body’s natural aging process. However, longevity experts don’t think he has discovered the proverbial fountain of youth.

​What is the latest anti-aging cell technology?

The latest anti-aging cell therapy uses CAR-T cells, a type of white blood cell that help bolster the immune system. CAR stands for chimeric antigen receptor and researchers believe that they can reprogram these cells to become cancer killers or even reverse cellular aging.

