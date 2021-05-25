Markets

5 US Integrated Oil Stocks to Gain in a Challenging Industry

Contributor
Nilanjan Banerjee Zacks
Published
Oil & Gas US Integrated 

ConocoPhillips COP Hess Corporation HES
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY Marathon Oil Corporation
MRO PHX Minerals Inc PHX

Click to get this free report

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES): Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular