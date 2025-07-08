5 U.S. Equity ETFs Gaining Investors' Love at the Start of 2H

ETFs across various categories raked in $20.5 billion in capital last week, bringing year-to-date inflows to $570 billion. This has put 2025 on track to be another trillion-dollar year for inflows.



U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $9.9 billion in inflows, followed by $5.2 billion in international ETFs and $2.9 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF JMTG, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI dominated the top creation list last week.



The massive flows came amid the surge in the stock market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs for the second consecutive week, gaining 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively, while the Dow Jones rose 2.3%. A stronger-than-expected June jobs report reassured investors about the resilience of the U.S. economy amid shifting trade policies and global tensions (read: S&P 500 Hits New Record Close: Why ETFs Could Gain More).



The United States added 147,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate declined to 4.1% from 4.2% in May. The solid data has prompted traders to scale back rate cut expectations. A July rate cut is now seen as unlikely.



Additionally, trade deals buoyed investors' sentiments last week. Trump’s new trade deal with Vietnam has improved market sentiment, raising hopes for additional agreements. The United States has also eased export restrictions on chip design software to China, signaling a possible easing in U.S.-China trade tensions.



President Donald Trump secured a significant legislative victory last week as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives narrowly approved his expansive tax-cut and spending package. The bill passed with a tight 218-214 vote, clearing its final hurdle in Congress and heading to the president's desk for signature. The legislation cements several pillars of Trump’s 2024 campaign platform. It makes the 2017 tax cuts permanent, introduces new tax breaks for individuals and businesses, and provides substantial funding for the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts (read: House Passes Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill": ETFs in Focus).



We have detailed the ETFs below.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $8.6 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.3% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and consumer discretionary round off its next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 7 million shares. It has an AUM of $627.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a Medium risk outlook.



JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMTG)



JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has gathered $3.8 billion in its asset base, largely attributed to a mutual fund-to-ETF conversion rather than fresh investor inflows. It is an actively managed ETF investing primarily in mortgage-backed securities, holding a large, well-diversified basket of 2428 securities. JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has AUM of $5.8 billion and charges 24 bps in annual fees.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has raked in $2.7 billion in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 6.8% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. It charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has an AUM of $683.5 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 7.4 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETF Predictions for the Second Half of 2025).



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF saw inflows of $2.3 billion in capital. It follows the S&P 500 Index and holds 502 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.3% of the assets. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF charges investors 2 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 11 million shares. It has AUM of $74.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has accumulated $2 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,555 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, and financials. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has amassed $502.7 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

