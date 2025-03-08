5 US Cities Where Home Values Have Gone Up the Most Month-Over-Month

February marked a turning point for the 2025 real estate market as it emerged from a period of stagnation. As spring approaches, a surge of prospective homebuyers is entering the market as new listings roll in.

Read Next: 15 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Falling Ahead Of The Spring Selling Season

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Zillow forecasts that in March, competitively priced and well-marketed homes will sell in about two weeks. While this isn’t nearly as quick as the peak period during the COVID-19 pandemic, when interest rates reached historic lows, it’s hardly sluggish. In certain cities, homes are expected to sell even faster.

Some housing markets are picking up steam more quickly than others, leading to soaring home values. Zillow identified the five U.S. cities experiencing the biggest home price increases month-over-month from November 2024 to December 2024. Will these markets maintain their momentum and drive prices even higher in 2025? The data suggests they just might.

Along with cost-of-living data (sourced from PayScale) compared to the national average, here are the five cities where home values have increased the most.

5. Minneapolis

Home value increase month-over-month: 0.5%

0.5% Cost of living as compared to national average: 6% lower

6% lower Cost of housing as compared to national average: 15% lower

15% lower Cost of utilities as compared to national average: 4% lower

4% lower Cost of groceries as compared to national average: On par

Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

4. Salt Lake City

Home value increase month-over-month: 0.5%

0.5% Cost of living as compared to national average: 10% higher

10% higher Cost of housing as compared to national average: 28% higher

28% higher Cost of utilities as compared to national average: 7% lower

7% lower Cost of groceries as compared to national average: On par

3. Cleveland

Home value increase month-over-month: 0.5%

0.5% Cost of living as compared to national average: 9% lower

9% lower Cost of housing as compared to national average: 21% lower

21% lower Cost of utilities as compared to national average: 5% lower

5% lower Cost of groceries as compared to national average: On par

2. Louisville, Kentucky

Home value increase month-over-month: 0.7%

0.7% Cost of living as compared to national average: 5% lower

5% lower Cost of housing as compared to national average: 19% lower

19% lower Cost of utilities as compared to national average: 15% lower

15% lower Cost of groceries as compared to national average: On par

1. San Jose, California

Home value increase month-over-month: 0.8%

0.8% Cost of living as compared to national average: 78% higher

78% higher Cost of housing as compared to national average: 222% higher

222% higher Cost of utilities as compared to national average: 47% higher

47% higher Cost of groceries as compared to national average: 15% higher

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 US Cities Where Home Values Have Gone Up the Most Month-Over-Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.