5 Unstoppable Retirement Savings Hacks That Could Make You Rich

Investing is so great because it doesn't discriminate -- it's all a numbers game. Anyone can go from rags to riches, so just because you weren't born rich doesn't mean you can't retire with millions.

Compounding is the secret to building wealth. Famous investor Warren Buffett, worth over $133 billion today, didn't make his first billion dollars until age 55. That shows the power of compounding over time and why everyone should start as soon as possible.

Ready? Good.

Here are five unstoppable retirement savings hacks that could change your life.

1. Pay off high-interest debt

High-interest debt is the silent wealth killer. Blinded by the allure of rewards points and miles programs, carrying a credit card balance at interest rates as high as 25% will not help you retire rich. Think of it this way. Would you like to earn a 25% annual return from the stock market? Of course! That's what the credit card companies are making on you.

There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Carrying credit card debt destroys wealth. That's not to say that credit cards are evil. But they must be used responsibly. Pay off your credit card debt and don't let yourself carry a monthly balance.

2. Take advantage of tax-advantaged accounts

The financial world is complex, but you can use various tools and tricks to help you get further ahead. Taxes are a part of life, but I don't know anyone who enjoys paying them. The good news is that several investment accounts are designed to help you lower your tax bills.

Do you have a job? Check to see if your employer offers a retirement plan. The 401(k) is the most common. The money you contribute to it will lower your taxable income that year. You might even qualify for an employer match, which is as close to free money as possible. You can also open an individual retirement account (IRA).

There are accounts for healthcare bills, like a health savings account (HSA) or an account that helps you save for your children's college tuition. If you're unsure where to start, consult a professional advisor. Either way, ensure you do everything possible to lower your tax obligations.

3. Get started if you haven't already

Compounding, the heart of investing and why it works, does its best work late in the game. Remember how I mentioned Buffett at the top of the page? Had he waited to start investing, he might not have been as famous as he is today. He certainly wouldn't be as rich. His net worth has increased more than 130-fold in roughly the same time it took to make his first billion dollars.

Buffett is an extreme example, as most people don't make their first investments at age 11. But if you're bringing in an income, you should start investing, even if it's only a little to start. It all adds up and compounding turns the little investments into big ones if you wait long enough.

4. Manage your risk

Retiring rich doesn't mean swinging for the fences. It could mean the opposite. Imagine this. You spend years putting together your first $100,000 in retirement savings. You see some new flashy company that just went public, and you put all your money into it, thinking it's the next big thing. You think it could be the next Amazon or Tesla.

Except it isn't. Or maybe it could have been, but the stock dropped 80%, and you sold. You don't want to be in this situation. Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into a nearly trillion-dollar company by following a straightforward rule: avoid permanent losses.

Instead of swinging for a home run, aim to get on base repeatedly. That means safer investments like blue chip stocks or index funds. You will do very well over time.

5. Enjoy life in moderation

Life is all about balance. You can't deprive yourself of all the fun in life to maximize your retirement savings. After all, nobody is promised tomorrow. At the same time, you don't want to live paycheck to paycheck because you can't take it with you.

Get your fancy coffee a couple of times per week instead of daily. Buy a reasonably priced car with some upgrades instead of the luxury sports car. You want to live a full life while working but still enjoy your golden years after you clock in for the last time.

Work to find your balance in life, and you'll be rich in wealth and spirit.

