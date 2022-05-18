5 Unexpected Tips for Women Looking to Advance Their Careers

By Yrthya Dinzey-Flores, VP, DEI, Social Impact & Sustainability at Justworks

While women have made some progress advancing to senior levels in the workplace, the path there is still littered with roadblocks.

One big issue? Research from Stanford University shows that women are “systematically less likely to receive specific feedback tied to outcomes, both when they receive praise and when the feedback is developmental. In other words, men are offered a clearer picture of what they are doing well and more-specific guidance of what is needed to get to the next level.” The researchers said that unconscious bias may be the culprit.

Unfortunately, this isn’t much of a surprise. At all levels of employment, women are more likely than men to face microaggressions such as being interrupted, hearing comments on their emotional state, or having their judgment questioned, according to a report by McKinsey and Lean In.

So how can women go about advancing their careers, so that the C-suite better reflects the demographics of the U.S.? How can women of color, whose representation drops more than 75 percent between entry level and the C-suite, make up more than a horrifying 4 percent of C-suite leadership positions?

Surely, many of the solutions to these structural barriers will require initiatives from business leaders and elected officials to improve. Until then, however, women must continue to navigate the treacherous waters of career advancement on their own.

During the course of my career, from becoming New York State’s first chief diversity officer, filling senior roles at Thomson Reuters and Time Warner, to now serving as VP of DEIB, Social Impact and Sustainability at Justworks, many women have asked my advice on how to advance their own careers.

Here are five of my unexpected tips I offer women to supercharge their career advancement:

1. Share the stage

"There are no small parts, just small actors," the saying goes. One of the most common and yet easily fixed mistakes committed by successful professionals is the inability to share the stage. I'm not suggesting women shouldn’t take credit for their hard work or broadcast their accomplishments—after all, women have a tendency to not self-promote, research shows. Rather, what's important is to share the stage so you can amplify your own excellence.

One example to help illustrate this point: A former colleague organized a conference to showcase opportunities for a large company to contract with small BIPOC and women-led companies. However, he missed out by not inviting his manager and at least one other key leader in the business to take part in a panel. That could have been an opportunity to showcase talent, know-how, and commitment to the company’s success.

2. It’s not about you

Get used to the idea that you’re not the smartest person in the room. Your company, boss, and/or manager are not trying to hold you back. There’s a bigger picture and greater stakes are involved. Remember, nothing in life is done by just one person. It’s important to genuinely engage with other people and pay close attention to their contributions and ideas. You never know at what point in your career you’ll need that person's insights, advice, or help.

Realizing this will help you focus on what, not who, stands in your way. Identifying what isn’t working allows you to take a step back and problem-solve. Let’s face it, that’s an invaluable approach to any aspect of life, not just work.

3. Except, sometimes, it is you

This is hard to assimilate, but sometimes you might be the person getting in your own way, in the way of a project, or in the way of your team. Analyze your role and see if you’re unwittingly putting up roadblocks—and then find a way to remove them.

Another aspect of this tip is the importance of internalizing feedback. When you receive feedback you didn’t expect to hear, whether during an annual review or after a project is completed, don’t immediately assume that your boss or colleague is wrong and doesn’t understand you. Consider the feedback carefully and, where relevant, find ways to improve your leadership style.

4. Being right is overrated

The goal is not about whether you are right or someone else is wrong, it’s about doing something well and moving your company toward a shared goal. I can’t keep count of the number of times women have been foiled by this simple rule.

One extreme case that comes to mind involves a former colleague who pushed through a team reorganization in record time. She was steadfast in her commitment to meet that timeline even though her manager was not entirely on board with the reorganization that assigned the group to another part of the company. In the end, she was pushed out of her job because she greatly underestimated her team’s preparedness for the change.

5. Loyalty vs. commitment

Loyalty is for the queen. Your CEO demands commitment, not blind fealty. If they make a decision that you believe won’t advance the company’s goals, find proof, and present alternatives.

Closing the workplace gender gap won’t be easy, but if women advocate for themselves, they’re more likely to get ahead—then at least there’ll be a few more in the boardroom.

Yrthya Dinzey-Flores holds a cross-functional position that embeds diversity, equity, and inclusion, social impact, and sustainability into all business practices at Justworks. Prior to joining Justworks, she was the Culture and Operations Chief at the Open Society U.S Foundation and the first Chief Diversity Officer for the State of New York.

