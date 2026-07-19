5 Undervalued Stocks That Soared: SION +277%, FBRX +306%, NKTR +869% & More

(RTTNews) - "The secret to investing is to figure out the value of something - and then pay a lot less", according to Joel Greenblatt, an American investor, hedge fund manager, and author of The Little Book That Beats the Market.

The following stocks were trading at attractive valuations when we profiled them and have since gone on to deliver triple-digit returns.

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Sionna Therapeutics Inc. (SION)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cystic fibrosis. Its clinical pipeline includes SION-719, SION-451, Galicaftor (SION-2222), Navocaftor (SION-3067), and SION-2851.

Report Published: May 2, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Initiation of Phase 1 trial of SION-451 in proprietary dual combinations with SION-2222 (galicaftor), and with SION-109 in healthy volunteers in August 2025. • Initiation of Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trial of SION-719 as an add-on to the current standard of care (SOC) in cystic fibrosis patients, dubbed PreciSION CF, in October 2025. • Completion of enrollment in the PreciSION CF trial in April 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• Topline data from the Phase 2a PreciSION CF trial is expected in the summer of 2026. • Topline data from the Phase 1 study of SION-451 in proprietary dual combinations with SION-2222 and with SION-109 in healthy volunteers is also expected in the summer of 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: May 2, 2025 • Published Price: $13.50 • All-time High: $51 (+277%) on July 17, 2026 • Current Price: $49.41 (+266%) on July 17, 2026

Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

Forte Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing FB102, a proprietary anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potential broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications.

Report Published: May 27, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive data from a Phase 1b trial of FB102 in celiac disease reported in June 2025. Phase 2 trial is underway. • Positive results from a Phase 1b study of FB102 in vitiligo reported in early July 2026.

Potential Catalyst

• Topline data from the Phase 2 study of FB102 in celiac disease is expected in 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: May 27, 2025 • Published Price: $12.30 • Post-Publication High: $50 (+306%) on July 17, 2026 • Current Price: $48.86 (+297%) on July 17, 2026

Personalis Inc. (PSNL)

Personalis is a revenue-generating precision oncology company specializing in advanced genomics, with a strategic focus on minimal residual disease (MRD) detection through its NeXT Personal platform.

Report Published: May 7, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• New results from the CALLA phase 3 study, presented in June 2025, showed for the first time that its ultrasensitive NeXT Personal circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood test detected cervical cancer progression, up to 16 months ahead of imaging. • Publication of the PREDICT-DNA study validating NeXT Personal for monitoring response to neoadjuvant therapy in breast cancer, supporting broader clinical adoption and reimbursement expansion in March 2026. • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Molecular Diagnostic Services Program (MolDX) expanded coverage for NeXT Personal minimal residual disease (MRD) test to include immunotherapy monitoring for patients with late-stage solid tumors in May 2026. • ASCO data presented in June 2026: NeXT Personal MRD test demonstrated 100% sensitivity for detecting colorectal cancer (CRC) recurrence during surveillance and 82% landmark sensitivity at 4 weeks post-surgery.

Potential Catalysts

• Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, are expected to be reported during the first week of August. Investors will also be focusing on any changes to the company's full-year 2026 guidance.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: May 7, 2025 • Published Price: $4.39 • Post-Publication High: $16.39 (+273%) on July 17, 2026 • Current Price: $15.39 (+251%) on July 17, 2026

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

Amneal Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a diverse portfolio of essential medicines, including retail generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceuticals.

Report Published: August 22, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• FDA approval of the company's new generics • Strong quarterly results • Revised FY2026 guidance provided in April 2026

Potential Catalyst

• Q2, 2026, financial results are expected to be reported on July 30, 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: August 22, 2025 • Published Price: $9.65 • 52-Week High: $18.39 (+91%) on July 17, 2026 • Current Price: $17.85 (+85%) on July 17, 2026

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Rezpegaldesleukin is being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus. The company's pipeline also includes preclinical programs - NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, and NKTR-422.

Report Published: June 11, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive data from Phase 2b study of Rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, dubbed REZOLVE-AD, reported in June 2025. • FDA granted Fast Track designation for Rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of severe-to-very severe alopecia areata in July 2025. • Announced topline data from REZOLVE-AD, a Phase 2b study of Rezpegaldesleukin establishing proof-of-concept in patients with severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata in December 2025. • New results from a blinded 16-week treatment extension period in the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA study announced in April 2026. • Initiation of ZENITH-AD Phase 3 program of Rezpegaldesleukin in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Potential Catalysts

• 24-week data from REZOLVE-AA off-treatment observation period in Q4 2026 • 52-week data from REZOLVE-AD off-treatment observation period in Q1 2027 • Preclinical data presentation from the NKTR-0165 (TNFR2 agonist antibody) program at a scientific conference in H2 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: June 11, 2025 • Published Price: $11.25 • Post-Publication High: $109.00 (+869%) on April 20, 2026 • Current Price: $68.26 (+507%) on July 17, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.