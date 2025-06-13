5 Under-the-Radar Stocks To Consider Buying This Summer

When it comes to investing your hard-earned cash, you may not always factor in growth potential or dividend yields. Yet, as the summer heats up, savvy investors are scanning the market for overlooked opportunities — companies quietly innovating or recovering under the radar, away from the hype of big tech or meme stocks.

If you’re looking to diversify your portfolio with potential breakout candidates, these five under-the-radar stocks could be worth a closer look this summer.

ThredUp (TDUP)

Stock price: $7.58

Market cap: $898.7 million

52-week high: $7.92

52-week low: $0.50

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Many analysts give this online warehouse for used vintage, designer and second-hand clothing a consensus rating of buy. You’ll want to consider this company for investing in both your wardrobe and portfolio, as business for high-end clothing with more frugal price tags is booming.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Stock price: $471.84

Market cap: $21.49 billion

52-week high: $544.93

52-week low: $145.05

Sector: Education tech

While most investors are focused on artificial intelligence (AI) giants, Duolingo has been quietly leveraging AI to improve language learning and user engagement. Its gamified app continues to grow its global user base, especially in non-English speaking markets.

With strong brand recognition, growing subscription revenue, and increasing profitability, DUOL is positioning itself as more than just a niche app — it’s building an ecosystem of learning. This summer it is expanding into math and music learning for potential new revenue streams, as well.

Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Stock price: $239.33

Market cap: $3.20 billion

52-week high: $240.00

52-week low: $28.31

Sector: Digital banking

This summer could be a great time to buy this stock before its price skyrockets, as analysts have been raising their price targets for DAVE, reflecting a positive outlook on the company’s future performance. It also currently has a “buy” or “strong buy” rating.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Stock price: $141.19

Market cap: $4.78 billion

52-week high: $177.37

52-week low: $55.00

Sector: Healthcare

Another stock with a growth rate that is gaining momentum is TMDX. Multiple analysts give this stock a “buy” to “moderate buy” rating, even though it’s a lesser-known contender in the healthcare industry.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Stock price: $23.38

Market cap: $1.29 billion

52-week high: $23.95

52-week low: $2.52

Sector: Technology

Expert analysts expect this stock to rise thanks to the rising technical trend it’s linked to (autonomous navigation), as well as savvy and strategic partnerships and collaborations. It has a “buy” to “strong buy” rating.

Editor’s note: Stock prices are accurate as of June 12, 2025.

