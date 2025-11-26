5 Types of Items Retirees Should Buy at Sam’s Club Before Inflation Makes Them Unaffordable

Inflation may have eased since its 2022 peak, but prices for everyday goods remain well above where they were just a few years ago. An analysis by Trace One, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, found that household paper products have climbed 30.8% since early 2020, which is the largest increase among nearly 50 common household categories.

For retirees living on fixed incomes, those lingering price hikes can chip away at monthly budgets fast. Buying the below household staples in bulk can help offset that effect, since Sam’s Club offers some of the best per-unit prices for essentials that rarely go on sale elsewhere.

1. Paper Products

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, etcetera) have led inflation’s surge for four straight years. Trace One’s data shows household paper product prices up more than 30% since 2020, far outpacing most other categories. Bulk packs like Member’s Mark Ultra Premium Bath Tissue (45 rolls for $24.58) or Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels (12-pack for $22.18) offer some of the lowest per-unit costs compared with grocery stores. These essentials never expire, making them an easy win for retirees who want to buy once and save for months.

2. Cleaning Supplies and Laundry Detergent

The cost of staying clean has quietly increased as well. Nondurable goods like disinfectants, dish soap and detergents are up roughly 23% since the pandemic, according to Trace One. Sam’s Club’s Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (five-pack for $18.78) and Member’s Mark Liquid Laundry Detergent (196 ounces for $15.98) give a bigger bang for your buck by a wide margin. These are products everyone needs and buying them in bulk means fewer errands and fewer price shocks later.

3. Pantry Staples and Nonperishable Foods

Grocery inflation may have slowed, but it hasn’t disappeared. The BLS reported the food-at-home index rose 2.7% year-over-year, keeping pressure on budgets. Stocking up on pantry items with long shelf lives, like Royal Basmati Rice (20-pound bag for $21.98) or StarKist Chunk Light Tuna (12-pack for $10.98), lets retirees lock in today’s prices and avoid paying more a few months from now.

4. Home Comfort and Energy-Saving Products

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the BLS, apparel prices rose 0.5% in August and remain higher than a year ago. With labor and shipping costs driving prices up, staples like jeans, outerwear and everyday wear could get more expensive heading into winter. Sam’s Club carries brands like Levi’s, Champion and Member’s Mark activewear at warehouse prices, making it smart for retirees to stock up before the next round of price hikes.

5. Batteries, Light Bulbs and Air Filters

The BLS reported that the household furnishings and operations index, which includes everyday supplies like light bulbs and cleaning products, rose 3.9% over the past year. That category includes many small consumables retirees rely on, like batteries, filters and other home essentials.

Material and shipping costs have quietly driven up prices for these items, making them ideal bulk buys. Sam’s Club sells Energizer MAX AA Alkaline Batteries (48 count for $22.48) and Filtrete Air Filters (three-pack for $39.98) for less per unit than most hardware stores. These are easy to store and cheaper by the case, especially before inflation pushes prices higher.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

