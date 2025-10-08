5 Trucks To Buy in 2025 That Should Last at Least 15 Years

With the price of trucks climbing, buying a new truck is a major investment, so you’ll want to make sure that the truck you choose will last for years. These five trucks rank high for their longevity and reliability and they should last you for at least 15 years. By carefully choosing any of the below long-lasting trucks, you’ll maximize the value you get for your investment in a new vehicle.

Toyota Tundra

Toyota is known for the impressive longevity of its vehicles and the brand was ranked as having the fourth most dependable vehicles in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. It’s not uncommon to hear stories of Toyota Tundra trucks with more than 200,000 miles on them and a Reddit thread includes numerous stories of Tundras with more than 400,000 miles.

That said, if you want a Tundra that delivers on longevity, you might want to look for a used truck. According to USA Today, Toyota has recalled over 440,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles with model years from 2022 through 2025. Consumer Reports predicted that the 2025 Tundra would be less reliable than average new vehicles, basing that prediction on data on how the 2022 through 2024 models performed. To be safe, consider looking for a 2018 or 2019 model; even if the truck has some miles on it, chances are it can still last you for 15 years or more.

Toyota Tacoma

Like the Tundra, the Toyota Tacoma also features the longevity the brand is known for, but in a smaller package. The Tacoma might be ideal if you need the load capacity of a pickup, but if you don’t need the towing capacity of the Tundra.

According to Co-Pilot, the Tacoma can last up to 300,000 miles, with an average lifespan between 20 and 25 years. Once again, though, you might want to look for a used Tacoma instead of buying new; according to Car Buzz, the 2024 Tacoma has generated a high number of reliability complaints, including some drivers who have had their trucks’ transmission simply give out after a few weeks of use. An older vehicle that’s lightly used should still have Toyota’s reliability, plus you can save on the purchase price.

Chevy Silverado With Duramax Diesel

A Chevy Silverado equipped with a Duramax Diesel engine is a workhorse of a truck that’s known to perform well for years. According to Bench Force, these pickups can run for 300,000 miles or more and there are stories of trucks running for nearly 500,000 miles with regular maintenance.

That reliability comes at a price, with the trucks easily costing $75,000 or more new, so you may want to consider a used vehicle. Additionally, some vehicle years are known to have reliability issues, so carefully research any truck you’re considering buying.

Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is a popular and versatile truck available in an array of trims and options. Car and Driver gives the 2025 F-150 a 9/10 rating and the 2025 Ford F-150 XL starts at $40,045, making it one of the more affordably priced pickup trucks on the market.

You’ll hear many stories of the F-150 lasting to and beyond 200,000 miles and RepairPal gives the vehicle a 3.5 out of 5 score for reliability; its’s ranked No. 7 out of 17 for reliability for full size trucks. Thanks to its popularity, the F-150 is easy to find both new and used, giving you plenty of options.

Ford Ranger

If you’re looking for a smaller yet equally dependable pickup, consider the Ford Ranger. The Ranger consistently ranks well for reliability and J.D. Power gave the 2023 Ford Ranger an 87 out of 100 score for reliability. This mid-size truck is available in three models and is known to reach 200,000 miles or more. Also according to J.D. Power, the 2025 Ford Ranger starts at $30,769, so it may be a wise buy if you’re looking to save money on a reliable truck you’ll be able to drive for years.

