Earnings season continues to heat up. This week about 500 companies, including some of the hottest growth companies, are reporting

But there are also many interesting companies in trendy industries, like social media and retail, reporting this week.

How are those industries handling this crisis?

Each is facing challenges due to the coronavirus. Some will see bigger recoveries and others will be seeing additional set-backs.

Several of these companies have excellent earnings track records over the last 5 years.

Will they beat again in Q2?

And is the worst behind them?

5 Trendy Earnings Charts to Watch

1. Danaher DHR hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. But shares are now at 5-year highs and are still rallying. Are they too hot to handle?

2. Cintas CTAS has only missed once over the last 5 years and that was back in 2016. The uniform company has seen a furious rally in its shares off the coronavirus lows. Was it warranted?

3. Twitter TWTR has a good track record of beating. It has only missed twice since Zacks data began in 2017. Shares are always volatile as the Street still can’t figure out the revenue side of the company. Is it a hidden gem?

4. PulteGroup PHM hasn’t missed since 2015. That’s a great track record. And while the shares are up from the coronavirus lows, they aren’t anywhere near the 2020 highs that were hit before the pandemic. Is this still a buying opportunity in the hot home builders?

5. Skechers SKX has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. They are a global retailer with stores everywhere. Tune into their conference call if you want to know how the global recovery is going.

