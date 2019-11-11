5 Trendy Earnings Charts

Over 500 companies are reporting this week including some of the hottest names on the Street.

This week has also become the week of the pot stocks as a handful of those companies will be reporting along with one of the solar giants.

The solar stocks have had a wild year, with big rallies that have lost steam.

The pot stocks, on the other hand, have been coming back down to earth in 2019.

Are there buying opportunities in these trendy names?

5 Cannabis and Solar Stock Earnings Charts

1. Cronos Group CRON has beat big 2 quarters in a row but there are still no positive earnings. The shares are down 28% year-to-date. Is the selling overdone?

2. Tilray TLRY has done a round trip since its IPO as the shares have plunged 68% in 2019 and are below the 2018 IPO price. Is this one on sale?

3. Canopy Growth CGC is down 29% year-to-date as the earnings estimates for 2019 have been cut sharply in the last 90 days. The earnings situation looks improved, so far, for 2020 but is still expected to be negative.

4. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares are down 31% year-to-date. It is expected to see a loss of just $0.11 in 2019 and $0.04 in 2020 so it’s a lot closer to positive earnings growth than some of the other pot stocks. Is it a deal?

5. Canadian Solar CSIQ has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares have been on a wild ride in 2019 as they rallied over 70% to start the year but now are up just 16%, and are under performing the S&P 500 which is up 23%. Was the earlier rally just a fake out after 4 long years of treading water?

