5 Travel Habits Making Your Vacation 30% More Expensive Than It Should Be

It’s about to be the most wonderful time of the year — no, not the one that makes Mariah Carey hit that high note. It’s the season when people from all walks of life load up the car to hit the open road, or the road to the airport or cruise dock, for their much-earned vacation.

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and You Can, Too

Learn More: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

You’d like to think that, as a thrifty traveler, you’ve done everything you can to reduce the cost of your vacation. But you might be surprised to learn there are still some habits that could be quietly inflating your vacation bill by as much as 30%.

Whether you’re indulging in little splurges that add up fast, or simply missing out on deals that could save you hundreds, be aware of these five habits that could be putting a higher price tag on your fun.

1. Overspending Before You Even Leave

In the anticipatory rush before a trip, it’s easy to get so excited or anxious that you overspend. A quick trip to pick up snacks turns into a full-blown buying binge. You’ve got to have all those toiletries, of course. And while you’re at it, those shoes look super comfy for walking — clearly a must-have. Oh, and that outfit over there would go great with the new shoes. Before you know it, you’ve dropped hundreds more than you intended.



Limit your pre-travel spending to the actual necessities. Do you really need to buy toiletries when you could refill travel bottles with what you already have at home? Unless you need specialty items like hiking boots or camping gear, odds are, what you have in your closet will tide you over for your trip.

2. Booking Flights on Weekends

You and your friends have finalized your travel plans, and you’re so excited you want to book the tickets right now. But if right now happens to be a weekend day, hit pause.

According to previous reporting from GOBankingRates, Saturday is the worst day of the week to buy tickets, followed by Friday and Sunday. Airlines tend to raise prices when demand is higher — when people have free time to browse and book.

For the best prices, try to book flights on a Tuesday or Wednesday, when prices are historically lower thanks to midweek fare resets.

3. Not Comparing Rates Thoroughly

From hotels to rental cars, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of amenities you need to book. It’s tempting to just snap up the first deal you see and move on. Your bank account would like you to reconsider this approach and do some actual shopping around.

Always compare rates across multiple platforms like Kayak, Hopper, and even Reddit travel groups — don’t settle for just a quick Google search. Travel blogs or local community forums can point you toward charming bed and breakfasts that are as affordable as they are adorable. Your search might take you out of conventionally touristy areas that are generally more expensive, which could save you more across the board.

4. Skipping Loyalty and Rewards Programs

Are you a member of AARP? Got a Costco card? Does your credit card offer travel perks like free checked bags, discounted hotel stays, or points toward airfare?

If you don’t know the answer to these questions, you could be leaving hundreds of dollars on the table. An AARP membership provides access to hotel and rental car discounts. Costco Travel offers discounted vacation bundles. And travel credit cards can earn you cash back, points, or travel insurance — sometimes all three.

Take 20 minutes to review what perks you have available — or what programs you want to sign up for — before you book. You might be surprised by just how much they can save you.

5. Eating Out for Every Single Meal

It’s not uncommon for people to plan whole vacations around food — there’s a reason “eat” comes first in “Eat, Pray, Love.” But if you make every meal a Michelin star experience, or even just dine out for every meal, those costs can skyrocket fast.

Instead, try packing some snacks and planning simple meals, like oatmeal, for breakfast or lunch. Even cutting back on one restaurant meal a day can trim your food expenses by 25% or more.

Read Next: 5 Financial Steps Most People Never Consider — and It’s Costing Them

This isn’t to say you shouldn’t indulge in Instagram-worthy meals — just do one a day, or a select number throughout your trip. That way, your wallet gets to enjoy the vacation too.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Travel Habits Making Your Vacation 30% More Expensive Than It Should Be

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.