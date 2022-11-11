5 Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in November

The October theme at Trader Joe's seemed to be pumpkin, pumpkin, and more pumpkin. Not that I'm complaining -- I happen to have a mild pumpkin obsession I like to indulge, so I was happy to spend some of my hard-earned money on Trader Joe's products.

Meanwhile, I recently popped into Trader Joe's to check out the store's November lineup. While Trader Joe's has items it carries year-round, it also tends to rotate products on a seasonal basis.

This month, you can tell that the focus is definitely Thanksgiving. So whether you're planning to host or show up with a side dish, good old Trader Joe's has got you covered. Here are a few seasonal Trader Joe's products to try out this month.

1. Seasoned kettle chips

Imagine the taste of Thanksgiving rolled up into a potato chip. Enter these kettle chips. For just $2.49, they make for a great snack or appetizer for when guests roll in on Thanksgiving day. (Or just buy them for yourself as a tasty treat. I picked up an extra bag for that purpose.)

2. A turkey-shaped cookie decorating kit

A few years ago, I tried making these complicated turkey cupcakes for Thanksgiving, and it was sort of a disaster. (The cupcakes were tasty, but the turkeys constructed on top of them half melted/fell apart by the time we got to dessert.)

This year, I intend to keep things simpler, which is why I picked up a few Trader Joe's cookie kits. For $6.99, you get four decent-sized cookies and everything you need to decorate them to your heart's content.

3. A unique seasoning blend

Nobody wants bland Thanksgiving food. If you have a tendency to underseason yours, you may want to pick up a jar of Trader Joe's Everything but the Leftovers seasoning blend. For just $2.99, you can infuse some more flavor into your side dishes.

4. Cornbread stuffing mix

We can't all cook everything from scratch on Thanksgiving. Luckily, Trader Joe's is selling a delicious-looking cornbread stuffing mix for just $4.49. Pick some up and make it your little secret.

5. An advent calendar for dogs and/or cats

One of the things I love most about Trader Joe's is that it's an equal-opportunity crowd-pleaser. It doesn't just offer seasonal items for humans, but also for pets. And so if you have a special furry friend in your life, you can indulge them with their very own advent calendar. You'll get a daily treat made from curated ingredients that are bound to be a hit.

Best of all, you can score one of these advent calendars for just $6.99. That means you can save the bulk of your money for your Thanksgiving extravaganza.

What will you buy at Trader Joe's this month?

At this point, a lot of us are already racking up giant credit card tabs due to holiday shopping. So it pays to try to keep your food costs as low as possible. All of these fun Trader Joe's products are priced reasonably, so whether you're looking to indulge your cat or feed a crowd, you won't have to spend a fortune.

