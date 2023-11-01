5 Trader Joe’s Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Making dinner and lunch for your family can be a gesture of love; but, at the end of the day, it is still a lot of work.

How much extra time do you have to look up complicated recipes, drive to artisanal stores for ingredients and then assemble it all together before someone in your home starts complaining about being hungry? Oftentimes, it might just be easier to hit up your local fast food restaurant and feed the whole family for a reasonable price.

That’s where Trader Joe’s comes in to save the day. Grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s is easy and affordable. The aisles are packed with food items that can be put together in no time to serve up fantastic homemade meals.

If you are in a pinch for time or if you set the kitchen on fire the last time you tried to play chef, Trader Joe’s has pre-made meals that are as simple as throwing them in the microwave or oven.

“Overall, Trader Joe’s offers a variety of affordable and convenient options that can be a great alternative to fast food,” said Norah Clark, pastry chef and food editor at Boyd Hampers.

By choosing items that are healthy and nutrient-dense, you can save money and improve your overall health and well-being.

So the next time you feel like there is no time to cook and before you head out to the nearest cheap and easy drive-thru, check out these Trader Joe’s meals that are cheaper than buying takeout.

Chicken Burrito Bowl

Trader Joe’s Price: $3.49

Who needs Chipotle when you’ve got all you need for a delicious burrito bowl at Trader Joe’s? The chicken burrito bowl “is a great frozen option that is only $3.49,” said Alyssa Pacheco, a registered dietitian at The PCOS Nutritionist. “This meal is not only quick and delicious, but it’s also a pretty healthy option! It has 9 grams of fiber and 22 grams of protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied.”

Frozen Egg Bites

Trader Joe’s Price: $3.49

Maybe you need a little something extra in your breakfast than just a bowl of cereal or some dry toast. Luckily, Trader Joe’s is up and at ’em with its frozen egg bites.

These little breakfast items “are another great option that are similar to Starbucks’ egg bites,” Pacheco said. “The Trader Joe’s version will cost you $3.49 per serving, while Starbucks will cost you $4.95 per serving.”

Chicken Tikka Masala

Trader Joe’s Price: $4.49

Going out for a traditional Indian buffet might be a treat you can afford every now and again, but what about on a typical weekday night at home? Trader Joe’s has the answer in the freezer aisle.

“Their frozen chicken tikka masala is delicious,” said Vered DeLeeuw, the founder of Healthy Recipes Blog. “It costs $4.49 for a serving. Even if you add rice (a 2-ounce serving costs just a few cents since an entire 3-pound bag costs $3.29), you get a great meal for less than $5 when tikka masala takeout will typically cost at least $15.”

Vegetable and Chicken Stir Fry

Trader Joe’s Price: $13.98

“I love combining these grilled chicken strips ($8.99 for four servings) with these Asian-style vegetables with stir-fry [with] sauce ($3.99 for four servings),” DeLeeuw said. “I add the chicken last since it’s fully cooked. It makes for an easy and tasty meal.

“Even with the aforementioned rice, which costs a few cents per serving, this meal comes to less than $4 per serving,” added DeLeeuw, who noted that a comparable takeout meal would cost at least $11 if ordered at a local takeout restaurant.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe’s Price: $4.99-$7.98

Who needs Panda Express when you could just stop by Trader Joe’s and pick up some frozen Mandarin orange chicken? It costs about $4.99 for a 22-ounce bag and can be prepared in minutes. Try pairing it with the jasmine rice that also comes frozen and costs $2.99 for a three-pack, which can be quickly sautéed in a pan. If you opt for the additional vegetables, those can be microwaved in just a few minutes.

According to Trader’s Joe’s website, the recommended way to prepare the Mandarin orange chicken is to “bake the chicken in a 400 degree oven; when the chicken is cooked through, add the sauce to a skillet or wok; once the sauce is hot, add the chicken and toss together until the sauce adheres to the chicken and caramelizes a bit.”

