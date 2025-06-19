5 Top US Housing Markets for International Homebuyers — Should You Buy There, Too?

The U.S. housing market has always held an appeal for international homebuyers. International buyers spend millions of dollars purchasing residential properties in states across the country, but some cities have a bigger draw than others.

Recent data from Realtor.com shows that foreign buyers are more likely to buy homes in coastal regions and warm climates. Here are the top five U.S. housing markets for international homebuyers.

Miami, Florida

With near year-round warm weather and a thriving nightlife, it is no wonder that Miami, Florida, topped the list for international homebuyers. According to Realtor.com, Miami took 8.7% of the international traffic share. The median home listing price in the area was $635,000, while the median sold home price in May 2025 was $580,000.

Both domestic and foreign buyers should be wary of the cost of living in Miami, which is 19% higher than the national average and 15% higher than the state average, as indicated by Best Places. Without substantial income, buying property in Miami could end up being more costly than it is worth.

New York, New York

The second highest share of international traffic went to New York, New York. Foreign homebuyers flocked to the Big Apple in the first quarter of 2025. The city took 4.9% of the international traffic share. The median home listing price in May 2025, according to Realtor.com, was $868,000.

The real estate listing website notes that the city is currently considered a “buyer’s market” because the supply of homes in the area exceeds demand. While buyers will benefit from homes that sell for less than asking, the cost of living in the area is well above the average in the U.S.

Los Angeles, California

International home buyers were also drawn to the sunny coast of Southern California. The bright lights of Los Angeles attracted 4.6% of the international traffic share. The median listing home price in Los Angeles was $1.2 million in May 2025, significantly higher than the average mid-tier home in the state.

The City of Angels’ median home listing price was nearly $1.25 million in May 2025, per Realtor. Potential international and domestic Los Angeles home buyers should also be aware of the high cost of living, which is 61% higher than the average in the U.S., as reported by Best Places.

Orlando, Florida

Another top-ranking area for international buyers is Orlando, Florida. Disney World’s hometown captured 2.9% of the international traffic share, attracting foreign buyers from a multitude of countries. Attracted by the warm climate, low cost of living and absence of state income tax, international buyers have consistently sought properties in the Sunshine State.

The median listing home price in the area was $394,700, which was on par with the median sold home price. Considered a neutral housing market by Realtor.com, both buyers and sellers can take advantage of low home prices that sell in around 60 days.

Dallas, Texas

Rounding out the top five housing markets for international buyers is Dallas, Texas. Located in the heart of the Lone Star State, “Big D” is known for its great BBQ, southern charm and vibrant music scene.

Dallas took 2.8% of the international traffic share, likely due to its affordable housing prices and low cost of living. The median listing home price was $449,500, and the cost of living is only 0.2% higher than the national average, according to Best Places.

