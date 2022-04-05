5 Top Transportation Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These The Best Transportation Stocks For Your April 2022 Watchlist?

Transportation stocks could be worth considering in the stock market today. By and large, the industry spans a vast array of end markets and remains a crucial part of the global economy. From global freight and logistics firms to travel and mobility service providers, investors are spoilt for choices now. Sure, global economies may be feeling the wide-reaching impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, some would also argue that it makes the transportation industry more important than ever in some respects. Also, impacted countries continue to bolster domestic production as well. This would ideally serve to partially mitigate the economic impacts of the war.

For one thing, some of the biggest names in consumer-focused markets are also increasingly relying on transportation firms. As of earlier today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is currently working with United Launch Alliance (ULA) via a series of rocket deals. For starters, ULA is a joint venture of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Through ULA, Amazon is planning a series of 38 rocket launches to deliver its internet satellites to space. Ideally, these satellite placements will serve to further bolster Amazon’s expansive tech offerings across the board. Aside from all this, there are plenty of exciting developments in the world of transportation stocks today. As such, could one of these top players in the stock market be your next big investment?

Transportation Stocks To Watch This Week

Nio Inc.

To begin with, we will be taking a look at a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, Nio. By and large, Nio is a leading name in the EV scene now. Through its work on premium smart EVs, the company is bringing cutting-edge mobility solutions to consumers. With its ongoing expansion into the European market, the second-largest EV market in the world, Nio remains hard at work.

Not to mention, Nio is also a champion in terms of EV battery-swapping services. Through this, it offers consumers a quicker and more efficient means of getting their EVs charged up. According to Hui Zhang, Nio’s European president, the company is now in talks to license this ground-breaking tech to carmakers in Europe. By Nio’s current estimates, it aims to grow its battery-swapping network from 800 to 5,000 locations globally through 2025. With this in mind, would NIO stock be a top pick for you?

Carnival Corporation

Another transportation company making stock market headlines today is the Carnival Corporation or CCL for short. In brief, CCL is a towering presence in the global cruise industry. Through its massive fleet of 87 ships, the company offers travelers trips to over 700 ports worldwide. As you can imagine, with the influx of consumers looking to travel, CCL would have its work cut out for it. Accordingly, CCL stock is in focus today because of this return to cruising.

Notably, in its latest operational update, the company had its busiest booking week to date last week. According to CCL, the week between March 28 to April 3 was its highest gross booking volume ever. This comes at a time when 22 of CCL’s U.S.-based ships are back in action and running all year round. After considering this positive update, I could see CCL stock gaining attention in the stock market now. Would you agree?

United Parcel Service Inc.

United Parcel Service (UPS) is a multinational shipping & receiving and supply chain management company. In fact, it is one of the world’s largest companies and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers all over the globe. It has over 500,000 employees that carry out its logistics business and commits to reducing its impact on the environment. UPS stock has seen gains of over 18% in the past year.

In February, the company reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financials. Diving in, consolidated revenue was $27.8 billion for the quarter, up by 11.5% year-over-year. It also posted a diluted earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter. Furthermore, the company also posted a dividend of $1.52 per share, an increase of 49% year-over-year. “I want to thank all UPSers for their outstanding efforts throughout the holiday season and for once again delivering industry-leading service to our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “The execution of our strategy is delivering positive financial results and driving strong momentum as we move into 2022.” With that being said, is UPS stock a buy right now?

XPO Logistics Inc.

Following that, we have XPO Logistics, a freight transportation company that provides less-than-truckload and truck brokerage services. In essence, it helps companies to de-risk their supply chains by moving their goods using cutting-edge technology. The company can also provide truck capacity at scale to 50,000 shippers through a global network of 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees.

On Monday, the company announced that two of its business leaders have been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine to receive the 2022 SDCE Pros to Know award. Among them is Alyssa Myers, VP of technology, who leads the team driving the rapid adoption of the XPO Connect digital brokerage platform. Shippers and carriers can meet digitally on XPO Connect in real-time to buy and sell capacity efficiently through automation. Given this piece of news, is XPO stock worth investing in today?

FedEx

FedEx Corporation is a multinational conglomerate holding company that focuses on e-commerce, transportation, and services. With an annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. It also strives to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Last week, the company announced that Raj Subramaniam will become the President and CEO of FedEx Corporation. Subramaniam was the Chief Operating Officer before being promoted to CEO. He has been responsible for developing the corporate strategy and has held several other management roles throughout Asia and the U.S. since he joined FedEx in 1991. All things considered, is FDX stock a transportation stock to add to your portfolio?

