5 Top Stocks With Impressive Net Profit Margin

The primary purpose of a business is to generate profits that can be reinvested in expansion or utilized for rewarding the company’s shareholders.

Net profit margin is an effective tool for measuring the profits reaped by a business.

Net Profit Margin= Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength in a company operations and cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees that eventually add to the value of the business.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared to its peers gives the company a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin as an investment criterion has its own share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

Moreover, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Further, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months– Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

VGM Scoreof A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 21 stocks that qualified the screen:

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL offers men, women and children a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear with emphasis on national and regional brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2020 bottom line has been stable at $2.88 in the past 30 days. The stock has a Zacks Rank of 1 and a VGM Score of A.

Cleveland, OH-based Crawford United Corporation CRAWA deals in aerospace components, commercial air handling and industrial hose businesses. The stock is a #1 Ranked player and has a VGM Score of A. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings of $2.39 has been constant in the past 30 days.

Irvine, CA-based Tilly's Inc. TLYS is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry, selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The stock is #1 Ranked and has a VGM Score of A. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings of 92 cents has been intact in the past 30 days.

Fremont, CA-headquartered SYNNEX Corporation SNX is a global information technology supply chain services company, offering a comprehensive range of services to original equipment manufacturers, software publishers and reseller customers worldwide. The stock is a #1 Ranked player and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2020 earnings of $13.68 has been raised 3.63% over the past 30 days.

Beijing-headquartered Momo Inc. MOMO provides mobile-based social networking platform, primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The stock is a #2 Ranked player and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 for 2020 earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.