5 Top Stocks to Gain as Retail Sales Look Set to Rise

Retail sales in the United States look poised to grow this year as the economy continues to reopen following the pandemic-driven lockdowns toward the earlier part of last year. Per a report by the National Retail Federation (“NRF”), retail sales are set to increase between 6.5% and 8.2% in 2021 to reach more than $4.33 trillion. Notably, the report stated that factors like pent-up demand and widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to “generate increased economic growth, retail sales and consumer spending.”

In any case, despite the pandemic, 2020 saw retail sales rising. Per the NRF report, early results showed that retail sales increased 6.7% in 2020 to $4.06 trillion, almost double the NRF’s forecast of 3.5% growth which did not account for the impact of the global pandemic. Notably, online and other non-store sales rose 21.9% to reach $969.4 billion in 2020. This is because consumers increased their reliance on e-commerce as a safer and more convenient way of shopping since brick-and-mortar stores were shut at the onset of the pandemic. Moreover, NRF predicted this trend to last as online sales are estimated to grow between 18% and 23% to between $1.14 trillion and $1.19 trillion. In fact, retail sales already started 2021 on a positive note, reporting its first increase in four months. Notably, retail sales rose 5.3% in January compared to a revised decline of 1% in December, as quoted in a MarketWatch article.

Meanwhile, this robust forecast for retail sales should also receive a boost from several positive macroeconomic developments. Notably, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus bill, named the American Rescue Plan, into law on Mar 11 which will send out $1,400 in stimulus payments to eligible individuals, among others. Moreover, the vaccination drive in the United States is also set to receive a boost as President Biden announced that he will direct states to make all adults who are aged 18 years or above eligible for vaccination by May 1.

Reflective of these progresses, consumer sentiment in the country also signaled an uptick in early March. Notably, the University of Michigan’s consumer survey showed that the consumer sentiment index rose to 83 points in early March to its highest level in a year, from 76.8 in February, as mentioned in a CNN Business article.

5 Retail Stocks to Buy Now

Retail sales in the United States seem poised to grow this year as well on the back of several positive macroeconomic developments. Moreover, the rising prominence of e-commerce is set to provide a further boost to retail sales. Hence, this makes it a good time to invest in retail names that can make the most of this upswing going forward. Notably, we have selected five such stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETH operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through the ethanallen.com website. It currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 49.2% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada and internationally. The company sells its products through third-party retailers, including third-party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, among others. It currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 22.6% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 27.8%.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 13.9% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 37.2%.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; bag collections, including business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes, and so on. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 12.3% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.

Stamps.com Inc. STMP provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increased 8% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 23.5%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): Get Free Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Get Free Report



Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.