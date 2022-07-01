5 Top Stocks to Buy in July

July has arrived, and I have five top stocks for you to explore! I believe these stocks are attractive at current prices and lower.

In the video below, I provide stock analysis on five picks that I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stock picks, from hypergrowth stocks to dividend stocks.

One of my favorite stocks on the list is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It's simple to understand why some investors would shy away from Nvidia, even at these levels. The stock price has delivered nearly 5,000% returns over the past decade. A $10,000 investment would be worth approximately half a million dollars today. But the company is firing on all cylinders, and when you look under the hood, you will find that its future looks very bright, which can arguably justify the premium share price. Nvidia has its hands in gaming, cloud data centers, cryptocurrency, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), professional visualization, electric vehicles, autonomous driving, 5G, and more!

Please watch the below video for four additional stock picks, stock analysis, and potential price entries.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 29, 2022. The video was published on June 30, 2022.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Apple, Bank of America, KnowBe4, Inc., Nvidia, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

