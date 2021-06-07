5 Top Stocks to Buy From Leisure & Recreation Products Industry

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry continues to benefit from strong demand for recreational products and golf business. The industry participants, which design, market, retail, and distribute products for the outdoor and recreation market, are witnessing robust demand. Moreover, golf manufactures and boating suppliers are gaining from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Further, rise in fitness products sales due to increase in awareness about health and fitness among people is favoring the industry. Stocks including Pool Corporation (POOL), Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), Callaway Golf Company (ELY), OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends.

