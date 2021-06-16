5 Top Stocks to Buy According to Relative Price Strength

Investors generally gauge a stock’s potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it’s important to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers, or an appropriate benchmark.



If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.



Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 over a period of 1 to 3 months at the least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.



Finally, it is important to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0



(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)



% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.



Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.



VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the nine stocks that made it through the screen:



Petrobras PBR: Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The 2021 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Rio de Janeiro-based firm indicates 276.74% earnings per share growth over 2020. Petrobras has a VGM Score of A.



TrueBlue, Inc. TBI: A leading provider of staffing solutions, TrueBlue has a VGM Score of A. Over the past 60 days, this Tacoma, WA-based firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 improve 40.4%.



Navient Corporation NAVI: This Wilmington, DE-based company provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients. Navient has a VGM Score of B and an excellent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 61.62%, on average.



Target Corporation TGT: Target has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. Carrying a VGM Score of B, this Minneapolis, MN-headquartered company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years currently stands at 13.3%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 11.2%.



Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Signet is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products. The company has a VGM Score of A and an excellent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 58.30%, on average.

