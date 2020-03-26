5 Top Stocks That Have Skyrocketed in the Past 7 Days

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of letting up, Wall Street continues to grapple with severe volatility, which has been plaguing it over the last five weeks. With market participants unable to estimate the extent and impact of the coronavirus crisis have begun panic selling off of risky assets like equities.



Consequently, the three major stock indexes of Wall Street are still in bear market territory. At present, the Dow is down 28.3% from its all-time high recorded on Feb 12 while the S&P 500 is down around 27% from its all-time high posted on Feb 19. Moreover, the tech--laden Nasdaq Composite has tumbled nearly 25% from its recent high on Feb 19.



However, despite the coronavirus-induced severe market downturn, a handful of stocks have soared in the last seven trading days defying the overall market trend. Some of these stocks still have strong upside left to provide solid return to long-term investors. Investment in those stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank may be lucrative at this stage.



We have narrowed down our search to five stocks that have popped in the past seven trading days and still have strong growth potential for the rest of this year. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Ensign Group Inc. ENSG provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness and the elderly.



The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 3.2% over the past 30 days. The stock has surged 26.3% in the past seven trading days.



Gaia Inc. GAIA operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. It has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices.



The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 11.1% over the past 30 days. The stock has climbed 30.1% in the past seven trading days.



MEI Pharma Inc. MEIP is a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.



The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.5% for the current year (ending June 2020). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 3.3% over the past 30 days. The stock has rallied 58.9% in the past seven trading days.



Turning Point Brands Inc. TPB provides tobacco products in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 6.2% over the past 30 days. The stock has jumped 38.9% in the past seven trading days.



A10 Networks Inc. ATEN provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks.



The Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 800% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 8% over the past 30 days. The stock has advanced 36.3% in the past seven trading days.



