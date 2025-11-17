5 Top Stocks Driven by Strong Relative Price Strength Now

U.S. stocks have held up impressively despite pockets of volatility, extending a strong upswing that began well over a year ago. Even with occasional pullbacks, major indexes remain quite close to record levels, supported by resilient corporate earnings and a steady investor appetite. The overall tone feels constructive, with markets showing an ability to absorb uncertainty and still lean higher.

While debate over the next Federal Reserve move has grown louder, the broader outlook hasn’t derailed. Policymakers are cautious about additional rate cuts, but the end of the prolonged government shutdown removed a major overhang and kept hopes for a gentle policy path alive. With inflation mixed and economic signals uneven, investors continue to position for a gradual easing cycle rather than a sharp pivot.

In this environment, relative price strength stands out as a smart approach — helping investors focus on stocks that continue to outperform even when the market pauses, and offering a disciplined way to stay aligned with leadership as the uptrend matures.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Globus Medical (GMED), Allient Inc. (ALNT) and Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.

Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.

However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures a winning option on your hands.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0

(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)

% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.

VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 20 stocks that made it through the screen:

Par Pacific Holdings: Par Pacific runs an integrated energy business that includes refining, retail and logistics operations. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 77.5%. Headquartered in Houston, TX, PARR has a VGM Score of A.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Par Pacific’s 2025 earnings has moved up 112.3%. PARR’s shares have gone up 146.2% in a year.

AngloGold Ashanti: It is a Colorado-headquartered gold mining company. AngloGold Ashanti has a market capitalization of more than $33 billion. The company has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AngloGold Ashanti’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 162.4% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up 9.2%. AU shares have gained almost 220% in a year.

Globus Medical: Based in Audubon, PA, it is a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Globus Medical’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 14.3%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 12.7%. The company has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Globus Medical’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 18.1% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up from $3.22 per share to $3.59. GMED shares have edged up 3.2% in a year.

Allient: Based in New York, it is a global engineering and manufacturing company that designs and produces precision motion, control, power and specialty systems for industrial, medical, vehicle, aerospace and defense markets. Allient has a market capitalization of nearly $900 million. It has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNT’s 2025 earnings has moved up 5.2%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 23.8%. Allient’s shares have gone up 117.7% in a year.

Sandisk: Based in Milpitas, CA, it is a leading global provider of NAND-based flash storage solutions, offering memory products for consumer devices, mobile, PCs and data-center applications with strong, widely recognized brands. Sandisk has a market capitalization of $37.3 billion. It has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ fiscal 2026 earnings have more than doubled to $12.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings of SNDK indicates 308% growth. Sandisk shares have gained 422.9% in a year.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

