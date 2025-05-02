5 Top Stocks to Buy in May 2025

In April, the stock market clawed back some of the losses from the prior few months, which was encouraging.

In today's video, I am going to discuss five stocks and ETFs I am taking a look at buying in the month of May, based on valuation and for defensive purposes. One of those stocks is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has been outperforming the S&P 500 index. Buffett and company have raised over $300 billion in cash within their equity portfolio by selling out of stocks the past few years over concerns about the market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 28, 2025. The video was published on April 29, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $684,068!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.