5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BB, LK, AMD, WMT, M

Stocks are under pressure Tuesday, as concerns again dominate the conversation in the stock market. That said, letÃ¢ÂÂs look at a few top stock trades heading into the holiday-shortened trading week.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE:) stock continues to bleed lower, but investors are looking to turn around the ship.

After bottoming in October, shares have been participating in a slow but steady trend higher. After reclaiming the 100-day moving average in December, BB is now finding this measure to be support.

However, TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs rally is being cut short, as both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages are setting up as resistance. For traders, this gives us an opportune setup.

If support at the 100-day moving average fails, it puts the $5.25 to $5.50 zone in play. Should resistance give way, however, it puts the $6.50 to $6.75 zone on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Luckin Coffee (LK)

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:) continues to shake off the short-report from Muddy Waters. And despite the coronavirus-related revenue warning from Apple (NASDAQ:), LK is rallying Tuesday Ã¢ÂÂ up over 6%.

The $34 mark held impressively, as LK has now reclaimed all of its major moving averages in the past few sessions. Now flirting with a move over $40, bulls are still in control of Luckin stock.

If LK can clear $40, technically speaking, it puts $50 back on the table. Given the coronavirus headlines, however, itÃ¢ÂÂs hard to imagine LK stock getting back to this level in rapid fashion. Above all else, though, we follow price, not news.

Below the 50-day moving average, and $34 is back on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) continues to move well, surging to new all-time highs on Tuesday.

Last week, AMD burst up to and over $50, drifted higher into NvidiaÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) earnings and continued rallying after the report. From here, I want to see if shares can get to $60.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs worth noting that AMD is running into uptrend resistance (thin blue line), although I donÃ¢ÂÂt like to limit a stockÃ¢ÂÂs potential with these types of measures. Still, itÃ¢ÂÂs there and worth pointing out.

On a dip, see if the $54 to $56 zone acts as support, as well as the 20-day moving average if it catches up before a pullback. Below puts $52 in play.

Overall, AMD continues to move really well for the bulls.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:) missed on earnings, reported in-line revenue and disappointed with its outlook and still managed to rally slightly on the day. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs how you know buyers are beating out the sellers right now.

The stockÃ¢ÂÂs maintaining above the 50-day moving average, but struggling with $120 Ã¢ÂÂ a notable level over the past six months. If WMT can clear $120, $124 is technically possible, although shares have struggled to maintain traction above $122.

Either way, north of $120 is bullish for Walmart. WhatÃ¢ÂÂs not bullish? A close below the 50-day moving average and short-term uptrend support (blue line). That would put $114 and the 200-day moving average in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: MacyÃ¢ÂÂs (M)

MacyÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) has a similar setup to BlackBerry, which includes breaking out over long-term downtrend resistance and a recent push through the 100-day moving average (which is now acting as support).

Below the 100-day moving average, however, and the tone again shifts more bearish.

It will put uptrend support (blue line) in play, with sub-$14 possible on a move below that. If the 100-day moving average holds as support, though, look for a rebound. Back over the 20-day and 50-day moving averages and $17.50 to $18.50 is possible. Over the latter, and $20 is possible.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long AAPL and NVDA.

