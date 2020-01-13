5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CGC, T, ROKU

With no reason to sell off, why wouldnât stocks continue higher on Monday? Letâs look at a few top stock trades for Tuesday, when earnings season will begin with the banks.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Canopy Growth (CGC)

The cannabis space is far from being out of the woods, but there are two names in the group that I have liked recently, Canopy Growth (NYSE:).

Canopy shares are hitting their highest level since October, as shares push higher on Monday. In doing so, CGC is reclaiming both the $22 level and the 100-day moving average.

It might get there in a few days or it might take a few months, but a rally up and over $25 into the upper-$20s shouldnât be out of the question now.

On the downside, it would be best for CGC to hold $21.50 as support. Below that level and bulls will need to see the 50-day and uptrend support (purple line) need to hold as support.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: AT&T (T)

Resistance continues to hold near $39 for AT&T (NYSE:), while Mondayâs pullback is sending T stock right into the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line). This one is simple now.

Below uptrend support and the 100-day moving average is in play. Below that and the $36 to $36.50 area is possible. If current support holds, look for a rebound back up to $39. If it can get over that level, AT&T could be looking at $40-plus.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Roku (ROKU)

While many growth stocks have been rallying, Roku (NASDAQ:) has been struggling. Shares did reverse off $127 support on Monday, but still face downtrend resistance (blue line) overhead.

Falling below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages does not bode well for momentum, but Roku isnât completely stuck.

A move back over downtrend resistance and the 50-day moving average could trigger a rally up to $150-plus. However, a move below $127 puts the $117 to $120 area on watch, with the 200-day moving average just below.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Aphria (APHA)

At the top, I mentioned that I liked two cannabis stocks. CGC was the first and Aphria (NYSE:) is the other. The latter isnât moving quite as nicely as the former, but itâs showing breakout potential.

Rallying into the 100-day moving average and downtrend resistance (blue line) now, APHA stock has a chance to power higher and draw in buyers.

A move over $5.50 would add to its momentum and put the declining 200-day moving average in play. If it canât hurdle current resistance, see that it holds up over the 50-day moving average. Below that level puts $4.50 back on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: Invitae (NVTA)

What a wild ride it has been with Invitae (NASDAQ:). Shares are surging higher on Monday after an update from management on Sunday night regarding 2019 results and 2020 guidance.

The news sent shares higher by about 10%, with many longs wondering if this is the start of something big or if it will ultimately deflate like the last pop.

The stock is back over $17, while uptrend support (blue line) continues to hold. Shares are clearing downtrend resistance (purple line), and while investors will be looking at $20, thatâs not the level to watch. Instead, itâs the 50-week moving average at $20.55.

Over that level and NVTA can really start to find its momentum.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long ROKU, T, APHA and NVTA.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.