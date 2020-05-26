US Markets
BAC

5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: BAC, SAVE, CCL, M, JPM

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As investors start to focus on the reopening of the country, they are turning to the beaten down stocks of 2020. We’re seeing some profit-taking in the strong sectors and stocks, and big rallies in the laggards. So for our top stock trades, let’s take a closer look at the latter.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Bank of America (BAC)

top stock trades for BAC
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Bank stocks have really struggled over the past few months, but are rebounding on Tuesday. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is up more than 7% at the end of Tuesday, as investors pile into a favorite holding among traders.

So far, shares have had trouble clearing the $25 mark. This was the low in late-February, but has been resistance so far in March and April. With the stock’s series of higher lows, perhaps another retest of this area is in store.

Over $25, though, and bulls will soon face another tough task. The 200-week moving average sits at $25.86, while the declining 20-week moving average is up at $26.43. Furthermore, range support is near $25.50 to $26.

Above all of these marks, and $28-plus is possible. However, many are expecting the stock to struggle — at least initially — with this zone, provided it can clear $25.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

top stock trades for SAVE
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is posting another big move on Tuesday, ending the day up 21%. The rally comes off the double-bottom low we saw earlier this month. It also comes after a nice sideways consolidation.

Amid the move, shares are reclaiming the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, but we may soon see it come into an interesting area.

On a continued rally, I want to see if SAVE stock can push through downtrend resistance (blue line). If it can’t, then downtrend resistance remains in play and it puts the 50-day moving average on the table.

If SAVE breaks through this mark, it puts the 23.6% retracement near $16.60 in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Carnival Cruise (CCL)

top stock trades for CCL
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Carnival Cruise (NYSE:CCL) has a similar setup to SAVE — only it’s ahead of the airline.

Shares broke out over downtrend resistance on Tuesday, as the stock rallied nearly 13%. Now, we’ll have to see if shares can get through the 23.6% retracement near $18. This area has also been stiff resistance.

Back over it, though, and a rally into the low- to mid-$20s is possible. On a pullback, however, we want to see the $14 area act as support. Below could put $11 back in play.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Macy’s (M)

top stock trades for M
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is also coming back to life, surging almost 19% on Tuesday. Shares rallied last week after an update about its business. Even though the company lost a ton of money last quarter, shares rallied on the news. That was encouraging price action.

The $4.75 area had been holding up really well as support, as shares slowly but surely put in a series of higher lows. It also had a really nice three-day low around $4.40.

Breaking out over the 20-day and 50-day moving averages on Tuesday, bulls are clearly gaining some control. It puts the $7 area in play, which has been resistance since March. Over this level and a gap-fill up toward $9 is possible, but let’s not get ahead of our skis — let’s get a close over $7 first.

We don’t want to see shares break back below $5.50 now.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: JPMorgan (JPM)

top stock trades for JPM
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Last but not least is JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), the so-called crown jewel of the bank stocks.

Tuesday’s rally vaulted shares over the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, with many investors looking for a squeeze up toward $100.

The $100 to $105 area has been a tough level of resistance though, as this former support zone has been attracting sellers rather than buyers. However, a move over could quickly cause a run-up in JPMorgan, potentially putting the 200-day moving average in play.

After the latest rally, we don’t want to see this one below $90.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: BAC, SAVE, CCL, M, JPM appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC SAVE CCL M JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    InvestorPlace

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular