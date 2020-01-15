5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: PINS, V, BAC

Markets inched their way higher Wednesday, as the U.S. and China signed phase one of the trade deal. With that said, letâs look at a few top stock trades for Thursday.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Pinterest (PINS)

Momentum has shifted for Pinterest (NYSE:), and shares have been on fire over the past two days after reports of positive user data.

The stock is cooling off a bit on Wednesday, but itâs got buyers wondering when and if to buy the dip. How do we navigate the stock after yesterdayâs 10% rally and Wednesdayâs move?

A move over Wednesdayâs high likely sends it to the 200-day moving average, with $25 above that. A move lower, however, could be met with buyers near $21. If itâs not, PINS stock could drop to the $19 to $20 area.

If thatâs the case, it may be an excellent buying opportunity, with uptrend support (purple line), the backside of prior downtrend resistance (blue line) and the 20-day and 50-day moving averages all clustered in this zone. Below this area, and the long trade is broken.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:) stock has been surging in 2020, keeping up its momentum from the fourth quarter. Shares burst over uptrend resistance (blue line), and are now knocking on the door of $200.

It will likely be met by sellers initially, particularly as the stock is technically overbought (blue circle). On a pullback, the first level of support is the backside of prior trend resistance.

Below that, uptrend resistance (purple line) and the 20-day moving average are on the table. As for upside, Visa can keep going. But at this stage of the move, I am not a buyer at current levels.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:) beat earnings, but not revenue expectations for fourth quarter â and is failing to rally on the day. Shares are down about 2% on the move, but even worse, itâs breaking key levels.

BAC stock is now below the 20-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line). A slightly larger decline will send it below $34.40, which has been short-term range support. In that case, it will put the 50-day moving average and $33.50 area on watch.

For longer-term buyers, Bank of America may present a solid buying opportunity lower at $32.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

When we were in Virgin Galactic (NYSE:), I did not anticipate such a powerful move so fast.

But thatâs exactly what weâve got, with shares breaking out over $12. That occurred four trading sessions ago, and now shares are already at around $15 â up 25%.

The move sent shares up through channel resistance (blue line), and while even more upside could be in play â like Visa â itâs hard to be a buyer right here. Above $13.75, and bulls are still technically okay, while pullbacks to this level and to prior channel resistance may be bought should buyers step up.

Below $13.75, and channel support along with the 20-day moving average are in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: Village Farms (VFF)

Cannabis stocks have been on fire lately, and Village Farms (NASDAQ:) is making a comeback, too. The stock has erupted over downtrend resistance (blue line) and the 20-day moving average Wednesday. Now, itâs trying to reclaim the 50-day moving average.

If it continues higher, the 200-day moving average could be the next upside target. On a pullback, I want to see the 20-day moving average and downtrend resistance hold as support. Below $5.40, and the long trade is broken.

On a dip, look to see if VFF can establish a higher low â but keep in mind, this is a very speculative play.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long PINS.

