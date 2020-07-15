US Markets
MRNA

5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MRNA, AZN, AAL, BYND, UNH

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was a bumpy morning on Wednesday, with equities gapping up, moving lower and then rebounding back on the day. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades leading the way. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Moderna (MRNA)

top stock trades for MRNA
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) surged higher on the day, but was not able to hold onto all of it gains. Shares were up as much as 16% on Wednesday, but failed to close over the May high.

Earlier this week, shares burst over the $68 to $70 area, but Wednesday’s gap-up vaulted MRNA to new highs. At least, temporarily.

Now let’s see if we can get a close over $87, the May high, and take out the July high at $88.37. Above puts the 123.6% extension in play at $91.62.

If shares fill the gap down toward $75, though, it technically puts $68 to $70 in play. Below that puts the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line) on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: AstraZeneca (AZN)

top stock trades for AZN
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) also caught a pop on the day, ending the day up 7.5%.

Shares were wedging into a tighter and tighter range, which is now resolving to the upside. Unlike Moderna, AZN stock is clearing the May high at $57.44 and holding this mark.

If AstraZeneca closes over the May high and takes out Wednesday’s high currently at $58.84, it puts the 123.6% extension in play at $62.46.

Should AZN stock dip, however, I don’t want to see it lose this session’s low. Otherwise, it could fill the gap and retest its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as prior wedge resistance. Although, that very well could be a buying opportunity for nimble bulls.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: American Airlines (AAL)

top stock trades for AAL
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has been very volatile over the last few months. Just look at the way shares made new lows in May — unlike almost every other stock at that time — before surging almost 200% in a matter of weeks.

Now down considerably from those highs in June, shares are back on the move on Wednesday. AAL stock climbed more than 16% on the day, as it rallies into a cluster of moving averages.

If it can clear all of these marks — with the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages between $12.69 and $13.25 — it puts two gap-fills on the table. Those come into play around $15 and $16, respectively, provided it can clear the tw0-week high at $14.29. Above that may put the 50% retracement on the table, near $19.50, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Should these moving averages act as resistance, see if American Air fills the gap down near $11.50. Below $11 is a bad sign for bulls.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Beyond Meat (BYND)

top stock trades for BYND
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was moving nicely on the day. However, it still has to prove itself to the bulls.

While $125 is acting as support — after previously serving as resistance in January and February –Fwedn BYND still faces its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. Further, it has downtrend resistance (blue line) just overhead.

A move over $143.50 clears all of these marks, and puts the recent highs near $160 to $165 on the table. Below $125 could create issues for the bulls in the short term.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: UnitedHeath (UNH)

top stock trades for UNH
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) looked like it was ready to run after it delivered an earnings beat before the open. However, shares were rejected from the $310 level.

On the plus side, $300 was prior resistance and seems to be holding as support, as shares look very ready to burst over $310 and run. If they do, it could put the 123.6% extension in play all the way up at $333.

On the downside, there is ample support between $290 and $300, including the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as uptrend support (blue line). Some investors may prefer to wait and see if they can get a dip-buy in the $290s as opposed to buying now and hoping that $300 holds.

Below all of these support zones could put the $275 mark and the 200-day moving average on the table.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MRNA, AZN, AAL, BYND, UNH appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA AZN AAL BYND UNH

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    InvestorPlace

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular