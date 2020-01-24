5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Broadcom, Disney, Ford and More

After a strong open and a push to new highs for many stocks, equities turned lower in FridayÃ¢ÂÂs session on renewed coronavirus fears. LetÃ¢ÂÂs look at a few top stock trades for next week.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #1: Broadcom

After announcing a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal with Apple (NASDAQ:), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were in rally mode, hitting new 52-weeks highs. However, the selling pressure in the overall market rained on AVGOÃ¢ÂÂs parade.

What now?

I would love to see AVGO hold up over the $315 to $318 area, which was stubborn resistance on the way up. If it can do that, it leaves $330-plus on the table, if the market is able to keep its footing.

If it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt and AVGO loses its 50-day moving average, another test of $300 is possible. Below puts the 200-day moving average in play.

Disney

Disney (NYSE:) hasnÃ¢ÂÂt looked too pretty. While the market has spent most of December and January rallying, Disney shares have been putting in a series of lower highs.

In fact, the charts have a descending triangle pattern in play, a bearish technical setup. That occurs when downtrend resistance (blue line) squeezes the stock price lower against a static level of support (black line). It leaves investors looking for a breakdown below support.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs exactly whatÃ¢ÂÂs playing out in Disney. Given that the market is starting to wobble a bit, investors may be nervous buying DIS. First, letÃ¢ÂÂs see if the 200-day moving average steps in as support, just as it did in October. Below puts gap-up support near $136 in play.

On a rally, bulls need to see Disney stock reclaim $143, as well as downtrend resistance.

Ford

While Tesla (NASDAQ:) has scorched higher in 2020, Ford (NYSE:) has done the opposite. Now, itÃ¢ÂÂs really breaking down.

Shares cracked violently below uptrend support and the 50-day moving average, as the stock is now below all of its major moving averages on both a daily and weekly basis.

LetÃ¢ÂÂs see if Ford stock declines to the $8.50 to $8.60 range and if so, if it finds support there. On a rebound, F needs to reclaim the 50-day moving average.

American Airlines

American Airlines (NYSE:) has a similar chart to Ford. After a very strong reversal on Thursday (despite worse-than-expected earnings), shares are again showing signs of weakness.

The stock is losing uptrend support and if it loses the $26.85 level, the post-earnings low near $26 is on the table. On a rally, AAL needs to reclaim uptrend support, but itÃ¢ÂÂs a no-touch for me on the long side with the marketÃ¢ÂÂs current state.

Investors should be looking at stocks holding support or near support, not at stocks that are losing it.

IQiyi

IQiyi (NASDAQ:) couldnÃ¢ÂÂt push through the $25 mark and is embarking on a deep retreat on Friday, falling about 10%. The move sent shares right through the 20-day moving average, as sellers hammer the stock.

Now, the $20 to $21 area is in sight, with uptrend support near the former and the 50-day moving average near the latter. That may be a worthy buy-the-dip zone if we see a bit more weakness early next week. Below $20 puts the 200-day moving average on the table.

In any regard, look to see if IQ can reclaim the 20-day moving average on a rally.

