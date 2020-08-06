US Markets
5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: UBER, FB, BMY, MU, TWLO

Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The S&P 500 is filling its February gap, causing some to wonder what’s next: all-time highs or a potentially large pullback? With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades in the meantime. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Uber (UBER)

top stock trades for UBER
Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is set to report earnings on Thursday, after the market close.

The stock is poking its head out over $34 resistance as bulls look for a positive reaction to earnings. If shares pop on the report, look to see if Uber can rally to $38.

That’s resistance from June, and puts bulls back in the driver’s seat.

If the reaction is bearish, however, let’s see that $30 holds as support. Ideally, though, support will come into play even before that — given that all of Uber’s major moving averages sit between $31.40 and $32.80.

Below technically puts $28 in play, which was a breakout level from April.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Facebook (FB)

top stock trades for FB
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TradingView

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a reminder on keeping an eye on different timeframes. This stock just reported strong earnings last week, rallying almost 8% to new all-time highs

However, it endured three straight down days after that. On the four-hour chart, shares flagged beautifully down into the 10-day moving average. The ideal buy zone came near the lows on Wednesday, but there was opportunity on Thursday morning, too. I even put it on investors’ radar last night

And, after ending the day up 6.5% to $265, shares blew through the all-time high. It cleared the 138.2% extension at $257.47, putting the 161.8% extension in play at $278.03. 

Remember, different timeframes can help investors navigate the market — particularly if they’re trying to be nimble. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

top stock trades for BMY
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is up on earnings, but it’s not going gangbusters. Shares ended the day up nearly 3%, and also cleared resistance near $61.

Look to see that shares can maintain above this mark now. If the stock can, it opens up the potential for upside toward $65, then $67.

If it can’t maintain above resistance, though, look to see that BMY stock holds up over $57.50. A close below puts it beneath the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as uptrend support.

Technically speaking, that could put the June in play near $53.50.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Micron (MU)

top stock trades for MU
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

With earnings still a ways off, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) stock may be lacking some bullish catalysts. 

That may not matter if it was rotating to the upside. But with its push lower on Thursday, it has short-term investors on guard. 

The stock is breaking below its major moving averages and flirting with range support. If it loses this zone — call it $47.50 to $48 — then more downside could be in play. 

What bulls really want to see is range support hold solid, then a rotation back up through its major moving averages and above $52 resistance. That will put the June and July highs in play and ultimately, put $60 back on the table. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: Twilio (TWLO)

top stock trades for TWLO
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

We’re getting more follow-through selling in Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), despite a better-than-expected earnings result. And while seemingly painful for bulls, let’s keep in mind this stock quadrupled from the March low to the August high before the print. 

I don’t want to be greedy, but I’d love to see a bit more selling pressure down into the $250 area. There TWLO finds the 20-day moving average and the July breakout zone. 

If that area fails as support, look toward the low- to mid-$230s. There Twilio finds its 50-day moving average and the two-times range extension. 

On the upside, look for an eventual rotation back up to toward the $290 high. Above the 261.8% extension at $283.74 puts the three-times range extension in play at $315.21.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret is long BMY.

The post 5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: UBER, FB, BMY, MU, TWLO appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

