5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: NVDA, ROKU, MSFT, RAD, CTL

Equities shook off morning coronavirus-related weakness, as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:) notched another record high. That said, letÃ¢ÂÂs look at a few top stock trades for Friday.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) shares have been bursting higher this week, hitting new 52-week highs as bulls feel good ahead of earnings after the close Thursday. Of course, the three-day consolidation doesnÃ¢ÂÂt show up on the weekly chart here, which instead highlights the stockÃ¢ÂÂs incredible momentum since August.

Because of the latest rally, bulls have some cushion in the event of a pullback. On a dip, I want to see shares hold up over $250. However, as long as NVDA maintains above uptrend support (blue line) and the 10-week moving average, itÃ¢ÂÂs okay on the long side.

On a bullish reaction, see if NVDA can close above $280. Above $280 puts the all-time high near $291 on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Roku (ROKU)

On Monday, Roku (NASDAQ:) jumped more than 6%. While TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs rally looked promising, the stock fizzled out from its intraday highs. HereÃ¢ÂÂs the good news, though: TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs rally propelled Roku over the 50-day moving average and multi-month downtrend resistance (blue line).

While the market and many of RokuÃ¢ÂÂs growth peers have been plowing to new all-time highs, the stock has continued to trend lower.

Over the past few sessions, Roku stock has been trading in a tight consolidation range. This weekÃ¢ÂÂs action bodes well for bulls. Like Nvidia, Roku now has some cushion ahead of ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs earnings report after the close.

I would love to see ROKU hold the backside of prior downtrend resistance near $130, but thatÃ¢ÂÂs a tight range for a volatile name. On the downside, the must-hold level is between $117 and $120. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs been notable support since August, while the 200-day moving average is just under $122.

On the upside, I want to see if Roku can clear and hold $150. Over it, and $170-plus is on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Microsoft (MSFT)

After shares broke out over resistance in October, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) has been undergoing an orderly rise for months now. However, late last month, that rise has become very disorderly and explosive.

In just a few weeks, weÃ¢ÂÂve seen a huge rally in MSFT. Over ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs high, and the all-time high of $190.70 is on the table. Above that, and $200 is possible.

On a pullback, see if the $175 level and 20-day moving average buoy the share price. Below puts $168, uptrend support (blue line) and the 50-day moving average on the table. This deeper pullback would be a healthy dip-buying opportunity, although that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean it will materialize.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Rite Aid (RAD)

The long case for Rite Aid (NYSE:) is playing out surprisingly well. The $11 mark held as support, as did uptrend support (blue line) and the 50-day moving average.

Now that RAD is of $14, the $16 to $17 zone is on the table as the next possible upside area to watch. Above that, and a squeeze toward $20-plus is possible. On the downside, it would be discouraging to see RAD below its 50-day moving average and uptrend support.

With a volatile name like RAD, though, keep it simple and disciplined.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: Centurylink (CTL)

Many investors are discouraged with Centurylink (NYSE:) on earnings, with shares down more than 8%. However, the charts are still okay, technically speaking.

Shares are bouncing from the morning lows, now holding up above the 50-day moving average. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a good sign, but the more important mark for me is uptrend support (blue line). Above this, and CTL is fine in my book. Below puts the 200-day moving average on watch.

On the upside, see if CTL can reclaim the 20-day moving average. Above puts a gap-fill up to $15 on the table, as well as a test of resistance at $15.25.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long NVDA and ROKU.

