US Markets
FSLY

5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: FSLY, GOOGL, CSCO, DDOG, TLT

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was a choppy day on Thursday as we approach mid-August near the highs. With that in mind, though, let’s look at a few top stock trades to end the week with. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Fastly (FSLY)

top stock trades for FSLY
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) became the growth darling from the first half of 2020. However, it has struggled since reporting earnings, having fallen for five straight sessions and suffering a peak-to-trough decline of 38%.

Shares are trying to hammer out a low here near the 50-day moving average and $75 support. However, this chart still needs some work.

On a further push higher, let’s see that FSLY can reclaim the 10-day and 20-day moving averages. Above puts that big gap from $95 to $107 in play. If it can fill that, then we’ll need to re-evaluate the stock.

If shares can’t reclaim the 10-day and 20-day moving averages, though, then we need to see the post-earnings low at $72.55 hold. Below could put a larger correction in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

top stock trades for GOOGL
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,NASDAQ:GOOG) flirted with a strong move to the upside today, but simply couldn’t follow through. 

Shares are holding the 20-day moving average and 10-week moving average well, but struggling with a weekly-up rotation over $1,520. Above keeps a move higher in play while below puts more risk on traders’ plate. 

A break of the 50-day is a concern and investors who are long will likely consider stopping out below $1,460 until there is more clarity. 

On the upside, I want to see GOOGL clear the February high near $1,530 before rotating up to that $1,575 to $1,600 area. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Cisco Systems (CSCO)

top stock trades for CSCO
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is really disappointing the bulls on Thursday, down more than 11% after reporting earnings. The stock was flirting with a breakout over $48, and $50-plus would have been in play on a bullish reaction.

Instead, shares are gapping below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages with force, while also losing the June low near $43.25 and uptrend support (blue line).

This one is tough. For bulls, this may be a no-touch for the time being. Either shares need to reclaim the July low and preferably the 200-day moving average, or it needs to decline further. Specifically, the May low could now be in play near $40.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: DataDog (DDOG)

top stock trades for DDOG
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

The trading in DataDog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been sloppy lately, although some M&A chatter got the stock warmed up a bit today. 

A move back over $82.50 is encouraging, but really, bulls want to see a close above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages and a gap-fill up toward $90. If that happens, it puts the August highs back in play near $95 — followed by the all-time high near $100. 

Of course, that is assuming short-term downtrend resistance doesn’t hinder DDOG (blue line). On the downside, a break of $75 and close below the August low of $72.60 could really cause a flush in this name. 

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: TLT ETF (TLT)

top stock trades for TLT
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

The iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has been getting some attention lately. Working on its fifth straight daily decline, the ETF is down a quick 4% already. 

Worse though, it gapped below the 20-day moving average and is now failing to hold the 50-day moving average. 

From here, let’s exercise some patience. Either wait for a slightly deeper decline toward the July low, or wait for a multi-day rotation up and a reclaiming of the 50-day moving average. 

A close back above the 50-day could trigger a move up toward the 20-day. Above that, and the prior highs are in play. Below the July low could put the mid-$150s on the table. 

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret is long FSLY.

The post 5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: FSLY, GOOGL, CSCO, DDOG, TLT appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY GOOGL GOOG CSCO DDOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular