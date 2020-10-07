5 Top S&P 500 Stocks to Bet on for Income & Growth Investors

Amid the uncertain economic-operating backdrop, investors are apprehensive while taking decisions. Though the coronavirus crisis-related concerns resulting in anaemic consumer confidence impacting private consumption have hampered economic activities since the virus outbreak, improvement in economic activity in the third quarter compared with the second, anticipations of a new fiscal stimulus package, the Fed’s accommodative-monetary policy and sturdy equity markets remain positives.



Furthermore, with the anticipations of a solid earnings performance in the July-September quarter, along with an improving consumer-spending environment, the time is apt for investors to make profitable investment decisions. Though the latest labor market and factory sector data underline some deceleration in the recovery, it, however, seems to be in a place that should sustain the improving earnings trend. Therefore, all eyes are on the expectation of this improving earnings trend to speed up as companies start reporting their September-quarter results soon.



Also, the S&P 500 Index rallied merely 7.9% in the third quarter, leading investors to venture into the domain of growth stocks.



However, amid several domestic and international happenings, it may be a cliche, so sticking to the old-school style of investing in stocks that provide steady income in the form of regular dividends, along with a solid growth potential, would be wiser. While betting on undervalued stocks could be appropriate in this scenario, one may end up falling in a value trap if the low-price multiples are justified with weak fundamentals.



Therefore, we have selected stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating that these have been witnessing positive estimate revisions, which generally translate into rapid price appreciation. Following this strategy can help investors reap profits despite the prevalent ambiguity of the situation.



Moreover, regular dividend-paying stocks always attract more investors as these act as a steady source of income. Most of the time, cash dividends return more than what can be earned from deposits in savings accounts.



Hence, while selecting stocks, investors should focus on the dividend yield (annual dividend per share/stock’s price per share) together with growth potential, which is reflected by the price rally.

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Bet On

With the help of our Zacks Stock Screener, we have shortlisted five stocks which carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), have outperformed the S&P 500, in the last six months, and pay dividends that yield more than 1.50%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Further, these stocks have a VGM Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’. Using our new style score system, the VGM Score rates each stock on the combined weighted styles, helping identify the ones with the most attractive value, highest growth, and most promising momentum, across the board. The combination of all three styles that goes into the VGM Score makes it one of the most comprehensive and best performing indicators to use with the Zacks Rank.



Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Company GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: A

Price Gain: 31.7%

Dividend Yield: 3.24%



Minneapolis-based Target Corporation TGT operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States.



Zacks Rank: #1

VGM Score: B

Price Gain: 51.4%

Dividend Yield: 1.68%



Charlotte-based Sealed Air Corporation SEE is a provider of food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Price Gain: 46.2%

Dividend Yield: 1.56%



Atlanta-based Newell Brands Inc. NWL designs, manufactures, sources and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: A

Price Gain: 28.5%

Dividend Yield: 5.31%



Wilmington-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is a provider of technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Price Gain: 44.4%

Dividend Yield: 2.14%

