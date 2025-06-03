5 Top S&P 500 Financial Stocks That Bucked the "Sell in May" Trend

Wall Street’s well-known seasonal adages have not held true this year. April, typically a strong month for investors, ended on a mixed note amid heightened market volatility. The saying for May — “Sell in May and go away” — also didn’t play out as expected. Instead, U.S. stock markets posted impressive gains last month.



All three major indexes finished May in the green. The Dow rose 3.9%, the S&P 500 climbed 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 9.6%. Further, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 logged their best monthly performances since November 2023.



One of May's top five performing sectors was Financial Services, up 4.5%. Let’s keep an eye on some of the best-performing stocks from the sector – Coinbase Global COIN, Northern Trust NTRS, BNY Mellon BK, Franklin Resources BEN and Bank of America BAC. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price Performance in May





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Easing trade tensions, strong economic data and robust tech earnings boosted market confidence in May. Temporary tariff reductions, improved consumer confidence, steady job growth and better-than-expected corporate earnings—especially in tech—supported gains. However, legal uncertainty around tariffs and elevated market valuations continues to pose risks for investors.

5 Financial Services Stocks Rise on Strong Fundamentals

Coinbase: America’s largest registered cryptocurrency exchange is well-placed to capitalize on heightened crypto market volatility and rising asset prices. Coinbase is also poised to benefit from President Trump’s pro-crypto outlook and emphasis on regulatory clarity. With 83% of its total revenues coming from the United States — a market increasingly viewed as a future crypto hub — the company is strategically aligned with domestic expansion.



To expand crypto’s practical use, Coinbase is investing in key infrastructure, including Base — a low-cost Layer 2 scaling solution. These initiatives, along with its focus on stablecoins, underscore the company’s efforts to advance real-world utility for digital assets. Management envisions Coinbase to be the platform for companies that are trying to integrate cryptocurrency.



From a financial standpoint, Coinbase remains fundamentally sound. The company ended 2024 with $9.3 billion in USD resources — consisting of cash, cash equivalents and USDC — up $3.8 billion from the prior year. Its debt burden has decreased in recent quarters, and improvements in both its debt-to-capital ratio and the times interest earned suggest a strong ability to manage and service debt.



Nonetheless, rising costs, including higher transaction and operating expenses, continue to weigh on margins. Also, Coinbase is vulnerable to fluctuations in crypto asset prices. A significant drop in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital currencies could affect earnings, reduce the carrying value of its crypto holdings and limit future cash flows.



Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings suggests a decline in 2025, the metric is expected to grow next year.



Northern Trust: As a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, families and individuals, this custodian bank is well-positioned to leverage its organic expansion efforts. As the client base continues to expand, Northern Trust is expected to see a rebound in loan activity, particularly as its wealth management services attract more clients.



The launch of Family Office Solutions in April, targeting ultra-high-net-worth clients, provides tailored support such as investment advisory, consolidated reporting, bill pay and outsourced chief investment officer capabilities, which is expected to enhance the Wealth Management segment. This ongoing focus on this segment is expected to drive growth in the lending portfolio in the near term.



Northern Trust has taken measures to reinstate its operating leverage over the upcoming quarters. It is focused on disciplined headcount management, vendor consolidation, rationalization of its real estate footprint and process automation. Through these efforts, the company will likely improve productivity and meet its financial targets.



The ultimate measure of the success of the company’s past efforts is its ability to consistently achieve its financial target of a return on equity (ROE) between 10% and 15%. In the first quarter of 2025, it reported its third consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage and achieved an ROE of 13%, signaling progress toward sustainable profitability goals.



Yet, rising expenses are likely to hurt Northern Trust's bottom-line growth in the near term. The uncertain global financial market and weak economic conditions could affect its businesses.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings suggests a solid year-over-year improvement.



BNY Mellon: Operating in 35 countries, BNY Mellon provides various products and services to individuals and institutions. Its global client base consists of financial institutions, corporations, government agencies, endowments and foundations and high-net-worth individuals.



Given the macroeconomic headwinds caused by the Trump administration’s tariff plans, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates high for long. Hence, this will support BNY Mellon’s net interest income (NII) as funding costs stabilize gradually. While the company’s NII declined in 2020 and 2021 because of low interest rates and in 2024 due to higher funding costs, the metric recorded a five-year (ended 2024) CAGR of 6.2%. A similar trend is expected to continue in the quarters ahead as funding costs keep coming down.



BNY Mellon has been trying to gain a foothold in foreign markets and is undertaking several growth initiatives (including launching new services, digitizing operations and making strategic buyouts). Given the huge growth potential of overseas securities markets and a rise in complex new securities, the long-term growth prospects of the industry are encouraging. The company’s international revenues are expected to continue improving as the demand for personalized services rises across the globe.



Rising expenses due to inflationary pressure and technological investments are a concern. Also, BNY Mellon’s largest source of revenue is fee income, which constitutes almost 70% of total revenues. It is facing fee income growth sustainability concern due to the significant volatility in the capital markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BK’s 2025 and 2026 earnings suggests a solid year-over-year improvement.



Franklin: As a global investment management company, Franklin generates income from offering investment management and related services to retail mutual funds and institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The company sells these products to the public under several brands like Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Balanced Equity Management, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management and Clarion Partners.



In the past few years, Franklin has grown through acquisitions and partnerships. The buyouts have led to an enhanced presence in the separately managed account space and bolstered its investment capabilities in private debt, real estate, hedge funds and private equity. Such efforts will help the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solutions platforms.



Franklin’s efforts to diversify its business into asset classes that are seeing growing client demand, like alternative asset classes, are expected to propel assets under management (AUM) growth. A regionally-focused distribution model has improved its non-U.S. business with favorable net flows. Also, strategic acquisitions keep supporting AUM's growth.



A robust AUM balance, along with diverse product offerings, investment strategies and a relatively strong distribution platform, will keep supporting Franklin’s revenue growth. Further, the company has been an early entrant in many foreign markets, enjoying a first-mover advantage.



Nonetheless, volatility in investment management fees due to market fluctuations is concerning as it is a major component of Franklin’s revenues. Higher costs and a strict regulatory environment are added woes.



Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEN’s earnings suggests a decline in fiscal 2025, the metric is expected to rise in fiscal 2026.



Bank of America: As one of the most interest rate-sensitive among big banks, Bank of America is expected to benefit as the interest rates are likely to remain higher for a long time. The company is seeing an upside for NII in 2025, driven by decent loan demand, higher-for-longer interest rates and robust deposit balance. The company expects 2025 NII to rise 6-7%.



Also, Bank of America’s aggressive branch expansion across the United States as part of a broader strategy to solidify customer relationships and tap into new markets will drive NII growth over time. The company continues to align its banking centers according to customer needs.



The bank has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan to open financial centers in new and existing markets. By 2027, it plans to expand its financial center network and open more than 150 centers. Given such expansion efforts, BAC’s expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term.



Further, Bank of America has been renovating and updating its existing financial centers across the country for clients to engage with financial specialists. These initiatives, along with the success of the person-to-person money transfer system Zelle and the digital financial assistant Erica, will enable the company to improve digital offerings and cross-sell several products, including mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.



Yet, the challenging operating environment is expected to make fee income growth challenging for Bank of America. A steady increase in expenses and weak credit quality are other near-term headwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings suggests a solid year-over-year improvement.

