5 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – January 2024

Long-term investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and enhance income stability could consider investing in real estate stocks, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These stocks offer several benefits, including tax advantages, generous dividend distributions, and the potential for capital appreciation.

Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool, we identified five real estate stocks with the potential to outperform the market. These stocks have received a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts and have an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Moreover, the analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of over 10%.

Here are the five key stocks from the real estate sector for investors to consider.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.