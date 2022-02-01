5 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in February

Investing in real estate stocks is a great way to generate passive income. You don't have to be rich to build a diversified real estate portfolio thanks to real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded businesses that acquire and rent out properties and pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.

REITs typically focus on a specific niche within real estate, so investors can quickly build a portfolio with exposure to many property types and generate the passive income they need without having to have a fortune already. Are you looking to get started? Here are five real estate stocks to begin with.

1. Retail buildings

W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is a single-tenant net lease REIT, which means it only deals with buildings occupied by one tenant, and these tenants are responsible for maintaining the property and paying its taxes and insurance. W.P. Carey owns more than 1,200 properties, diversified across various industries, so it's less vulnerable to one single event happening that might prevent many tenants from paying rent.

Its property base is retail stores as well as industrial and warehouse properties, and its largest tenants include companies like U-Haul parent company Amerco, Marriott, and Advance Auto Parts; it has properties across the United States and Europe.

The company is about to become a Dividend Aristocrat and currently offers a dividend yield of 5.5%. It creates steady growth by signing leases averaging almost 11 years in length, and its contracts include escalators that often reflect inflation rates.

2. Shopping centers

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is on the other side of the spectrum; it owns destination retail properties like shopping centers, malls, and premier outlets. While many assume malls are a dying business, premier malls like those in big cities are still doing well. The pandemic stressed Simon Property Group because malls temporarily shut down in many areas, and tenants couldn't afford rent. The company had to cut its dividend and is still working its way back to pre-COVID business levels.

The company is now largely back on its feet, and its occupancy rate was almost 93% in its most recent quarter, 2021 Q3. The stock's dividend yield is 4.5%, solid considering the dividend is still below pre-pandemic payouts. E-commerce is slowly eating up a share of retail sales in the United States, but if you believe in the long-term health of premium shopping centers, Simon Property Group is arguably the most dominant REIT in its space.

3. Data centers

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) acquires, owns, and operates data centers worldwide; roughly half of its customer bookings come from outside of the Americas. It's one of the most prominent publicly traded REITs, with a market cap of more than $40 billion. Its customers are from various industries, including fintech, energy, cloud computing, and public organizations.

The company continually grows its dividend; the payout has increased in the last 16 years and running. The stock's current dividend yield is 3.1%. The world is becoming increasingly digital, and it's easier for most businesses to outsource their data center infrastructure to a company like Digital Realty. Its increasing backlog shows its business is strong, rising to $294 million in 2021 Q3 from $269 million the previous quarter.

4. Industrial property

STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) owns and operates industrial properties in the United States, renting them to single-occupant tenants. Its portfolio includes more than 500 buildings spread across 40 states; roughly 40% of its business touches e-commerce activities. STAG is a very diversified company despite the e-commerce concentration -- Amazon is its largest tenant but still only makes up 4% of STAG's revenue.

STAG has increased its dividend for the past eight years and currently offers a 3.5% dividend yield. It pays a monthly dividend, which could appeal to investors looking for steady dividend income. E-commerce is an established growth industry, so this should bode well for STAG's business moving forward. Its balance sheet is strong, with just $301 million of its $1.98 billion in total debt due before 2024.

5. Self-storage

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is one of the largest self-storage owners and operators in the United States. In other words, it's a consumer-facing business, where customers are walking into CubeSmart-branded buildings and renting CubeSmart storage units. Its total portfolio consists of 545 stores and is rented out at 93.4% as of its most recent quarter, 2021 Q3.

The company has raised its dividend payout for the past 12 years, and its dividend yield is 3.4%. CubeSmart also recently invested heavily in its growth, acquiring Storage West for $1.7 billion in stock. The pandemic has increased demand for self-storage, so even though the industry's growth moving forward might slow, CubeSmart should remain one of the top businesses in its industry.

