5 Top-Ranked Low-Cost No-Load Mutual Funds Offering Strong Growth

Volatility in U.S. markets has significantly increased as investors navigate geopolitical developments, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, and shifting expectations around artificial intelligence (AI) spending. A historic U.S.-Iran peace deal initially breathed life into Wall Street, opening the Strait of Hormuz and pushing WTI crude down toward a near four-month low of $73.21. Consumer confidence also improved, with the University of Michigan’s June consumer sentiment index revised up to 48.9 from 44.8. Retail sales rose a solid 0.9% in May, industrial production increased 0.1% and pending home sales climbed 3.8%, signaling that consumers and businesses remained active despite uncertainty.

But the vibe shifted fast. The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged at 3.50-3.75%, ditching forward guidance to tackle stubborn 3.6% inflation forecasts. Investors are more concerned about the massive, debt-fueled corporate AI infrastructure spending. While jobless claims remained relatively low at 226,000 and manufacturing indicators stayed positive, market participants weighed strong economic data against tighter monetary policy and future corporate profitability.

Amid such market conditions, investors looking for higher returns over the long term can consider no-load mutual funds, such as Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Franklin Gold And Precious Metals Fund FGADX, Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund FGKFX, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGKX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX, as these have a low expense ratio, which can translate into higher returns. Other factors such as the fund’s performance history, investment style and risk tolerance are also acting in their favor.

Why Choose No-Load Mutual Funds Now?

Investors with disposable income who wish to diversify their portfolios can opt for no-load mutual funds. These passively managed funds don’t have any commission fees or other charges for buying and selling that are generally associated with actively managed funds.

The sales charges — referred to as a “front-end load,” which is charged upon purchasing shares, or “back-end load,” which is charged upon the selling of shares — are absent in such funds because shares are distributed directly by the investment company, instead of any third-party involvement like a broker, advisor or other professionals.

Even a few additional basis points saved in fees can boost the overall return by minimizing expenses. However, charges like the fund’s expense ratio, 12b-1 fees for marketing, distribution, and service, redemption fees, exchange fees, and account fees are commonly charged even if there is no load.

A Hypothetical Example

The load charges are generally within the range of 0-6%. To understand the math, let’s assume an investor wants to invest $1000 in a mutual fund that has a 5% entry and exit load. Then, $950 ($1000-$50 [5% of $1000]) is left with the mutual fund house to invest. Now, let’s assume the fund has given a 15% return over the year. So, the current value of the portfolio is $1092.5 ($950+ $142.5 [15% of $950]). Now, when an exit load of 5% is applied, the investor is left with $1037.87 ($1092.5-$54.63 [5% of $1092.5]).

According to the above hypothesis, the returns earned by investors with front and back loads are 3.78%, whereas they could have enjoyed a much higher return without the load.

We have thus selected five no-load mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges primarily associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FELIX chooses to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Adam Benjamin has been the lead manager of FELIX since March 15, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (24.8%), Broadcom (10.6%) and Marvell Technology (7.7%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FELIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are nearly 60.7% and 41.3%, respectively. FELIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.66%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Franklin Gold And Precious Metals Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small- and mid-cap gold and precious metals operation companies located anywhere in the world. FGADX advisors prefer to invest in non-U.S. companies, irrespective of their market capitalization.

Steve M. Land has been the lead manager of FGADX since April 1, 1999. Most of the fund’s exposure was to companies like Newmont (5.1%), Barrick Mining (5%) and G Mining Ventures (4.6%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FGADX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are nearly 56.1% and 21.9%, respectively. FGADX has an annual expense ratio of 0.58%.

Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies. FGKFX advisors generally choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like financial condition and industry position, along with market and economic conditions.

Steven S. Wymer has been the lead manager of FGKFX since June 13, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (15.2%), Apple (6.8%) and Alphabet (5.3%) as of Feb. 38, 2026.

FGKFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 36.4% and 19.2%, respectively. FGKFX has an annual expense ratio of 0.45%.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreignblue-chip companies,which generally have large- or medium-market capitalization. FBGKX advisors consider blue-chip companies as those that are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized.

Sonu Kalra has been the lead manager of FBGKX since July 1, 2009. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (15.6%), Apple (9.5%) and Alphabet (8.4%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FBGKX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns of 33.1% and 16.5%, respectively. FBGKX has an annual expense ratio of 0.65%.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies and in derivative instruments with similar economic characteristics. VSMIX advisors choose to invest in companies that they consider undervalued.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSMIX since June 25, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Coherent Corporation (3.9%), MKS (3.4%) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (2.6%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

VSMIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 33.6% and 19.1%, respectively. VSMIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.80%.

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