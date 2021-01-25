5 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Bet on in 2021 for Alluring Returns

Identifying stocks that offer healthy returns may sometimes prove to be difficult for investors. In that case, one may consider liquidity levels, which are a good indicator of a company’s financial health.



Liquidity is a measure of a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.



However, one should be careful before investing in such stocks. While a high liquidity level may imply that the company is clearing its dues at a faster rate compared with peers, it may also suggest that the company is failing to utilize assets efficiently.



Therefore, in addition to liquidity level, an investor may also consider the efficiency of the company before investing in the stock. An efficient company with a favorable liquidity level may prove to be a profitable addition to one’s portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. This ratio is used for measuring a company’s potential to meet both short- and long-term debt obligations. Thus, a current ratio — also known as working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always indicate that the company is in good financial shape. It may also mean that the company has failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1 to 3 is considered ideal.



Quick Ratio: Unlike current ratio, quick ratio — also called “acid-test ratio" or "quick assets ratio" — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of greater than 1 is desirable.



Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it takes into account only cash and cash equivalents, and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet its current debt obligations using the most liquid of assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may point to sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.



So, a ratio greater than 1 is desirable at all times but may not always appropriately represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

In order to pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization, which is a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency, as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales over the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.



In order to ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.



Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios of greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)



Asset utilization greater than industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)



Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 handily beat other stocks.)



These criteria have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only nine.



Here are five of the nine stocks that qualified the screen:



Lausanne, Switzerland-based Logitech International S.A. LOGI is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms that develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home-entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 40.5% over the past seven days to $5.79 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 105.73%, on average.



Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Square, Inc. SQ offers financial and marketing services through its comprehensive commerce ecosystem that enables sellers to start, run and grow their businesses. The company provides payment and point-of-sale (POS) services, which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 4.8% to $1.12 in the past 30 days. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 99.91%, on average.



Domiciled in Bethesda, MD, Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by a whopping 277.8% over the past 60 days to 34 cents per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 300%, on average.



Springfield, MA-based Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI provides firearms products, including modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, revolvers and pistols, muzzleloaders, and handcuffs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 40.9% to $3.27 in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.51%, on average.



Based in Forest City, IA, Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO is a leading producer of recreational vehicles and marine products utilized in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 29.5% over the last 60 days to $5.92 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.37%, on average.



