5 Top-Ranked High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy for a Stable Portfolio

Wall Street has maintained its northbound journey in 2026 after witnessing three consecutive years of astonishing growth. However, U.S. stock markets suffered recently due to rising yields on government bonds and regularly fluctuating crude oil prices due to geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

At this stage, it should be prudent to invest in stocks of high dividend-paying corporate bigwigs. Here, we have selected five crude oil manufacturing behemoths with a Zacks top rank. These firms have a strong financial position, robust business model and globally acclaimed brand value. Further, their regular dividend payment will act as an income stream during market fluctuations.

The companies are: Chevron Corp. CVX, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, BP plc BP, Shell plc SHEL and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ. Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chevron Corp.

Chevron has emerged as a strong beneficiary of higher oil prices, supported by its upstream leverage and expanding production base following the Hess acquisition. The deal adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken and the Gulf of America, strengthening long-term output and free cash flow growth. Management reaffirmed production growth guidance of 7-10% while maintaining disciplined capital spending, highlighting operational efficiency and financial strength.

CVX also benefits from its integrated refining system, growing LNG exposure through long-term contracts, and strong production momentum at Tengizchevroil. In addition, CVX’s partnership initiatives tied to AI-driven power demand create new long-term growth opportunities.

Chevron has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 16.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 2% over the last seven days. It has a current dividend yield of 3.72%.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil has been benefiting from higher upstream production and improved crude price realizations. XOM is strengthening its long-term growth outlook through higher production, LNG expansion, low-carbon projects, and strong shareholder returns.

In the Permian Basin, lightweight proppant technology is improving drilling efficiency and recovery, supporting XOM’s production growth from 1.7 MMboe/d in Q1 2026 to more than 2.5 MMboe/d beyond 2030.

In Guyana, production exceeded 900,000 Bbl/d. Golden Pass LNG Train 1 boosted LNG export capacity by roughly 5%, with full expansion expected to increase U.S. LNG exports by about 15%. XOM is also advancing hydrogen, ammonia, and plastic recycling projects.

Exxon Mobil has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.8% and 64.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12.3% over the last 30 days. It has a current dividend yield of 2.66%.

BP plc

BP is focused on cost efficiencies and portfolio simplification to strengthen profitability and resilience. The sale of the Gelsenkirchen refinery and a 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak supports its $9 billion to $10 billion divestment target, improving cash flow and balance sheet strength. BP also aims to cut costs by $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion by 2027.

Strong refining performance, with over 96% availability and throughput above 1.5 Mmbbl/d, drove Q1 2026 earnings and cash flow. BP has achieved notable exploration discoveries, including a gas and condensate find at the Denise W-1 well offshore Egypt, while advancing partnerships and project development through new agreements and investment decisions. This enhances BP’s production outlook and long-term growth potential.

BP has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 19.5% and 76.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 16.5% over the last 30 days. It has a current dividend yield of 4.46%.

Shell plc

Shell benefits from its integrated energy model, where strength in LNG, trading, refining and downstream operations helped offset commodity volatility and geopolitical disruptions. SHEL continues to expand its LNG leadership, positioning it to benefit from long-term global gas demand growth.

SHEL also strengthened its production outlook with Montney assets while maintaining balance sheet flexibility. Operational execution remained solid, supported by high refining utilization, record Brazil output and ongoing cost reductions. Rising dividends and aggressive share buybacks also reflect SHEL’s confidence in future cash flows.

Shell has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 43.3% and 63.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 13.5% over the last 30 days. It has a current dividend yield of 3.65%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Canadian Natural Resources benefits from a diversified portfolio spanning oil sands mining, thermal in-situ production, conventional oil, liquids-rich natural gas and offshore assets, helping stabilize earnings across commodity cycles.

CNQ reported record first-quarter production of 1.6 million BOE/d while maintaining disciplined spending and operational efficiency. CNQ’s oil sands operations continue generating industry-leading margins due to lower operating costs and premium synthetic crude pricing.

CNQ also supports shareholder-friendly dividend growth, buybacks and debt reduction. Free cash flow, balance sheet strength and expansion opportunities across key projects further support future growth.

Canadian Natural Resources has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 18.9% and 65.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 49.3% over the last 30 days. It has a current dividend yield of 3.77%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.