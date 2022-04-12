5 Top-Ranked ETFs That Can Shine Bright in April

Wall Street seems to be grappling with rising 10-year Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve has given hints of taking an aggressive stance on monetary policy tightening to control hot inflation levels. The broad major market indices ended the trading session in the red on Apr 11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.2%. The other two market indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, also lost about 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively, on the same day.

Investors have been increasingly getting concerned about the slowing U.S. economy as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed above a three-year high mark and rose more than 2.79% on Apr 11 (per a CNBC article). All eyes will now be on March’s consumer price index report to be released on Apr 12 that can instigate the Federal Reserve to hike rates again.

Other factors like the resurging COVID-19 cases in China and the higher chances of the worsening of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis have been adding to market turbulences and keeping investors on edge.

Considering the current investing environment, let’s take a glance at some top-ranked ETFs that investors can consider in April:

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF FMAT

The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually controlling the spread of the outbreak across the globe. The optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies and increasing demand is painting a rosy picture for cyclical sectors. The progress in coronavirus vaccine rollout presents a strong case, favoring a rapid return to normalcy and economic recovery.

The materials space is expected to remain strong as improving labor market conditions, accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout and the passage of the much-awaited $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill are pointing toward a faster-recovering economy.

The fund seeks to provide investment returns that correspond, before fees and expenses, generally to the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Materials Index. With AUM of $547.3 million, FMAT charges 8 basis points (bps) as expense ratio. FMAT carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a Medium-risk outlook.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF

The shift toward a tighter monetary policy will push yields higher, thereby helping the financial sector. This is because rising rates will help in boosting profits for banks, insurance companies, discount brokerage firms and asset managers. The steepening of the yield curve (the difference between short and long-term interest rates) is likely to support banks’ net interest margins. As a result, net interest income, which constitutes a chunk of banks’ revenues, is likely to receive support from the steepening of the yield curve and a modest rise in loan demand. Notably, as the economy starts operating in full swing, the banking space will be able to generate more business.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index. XLF has AUM of $42.27 billion and charges 10 bps of fees. XLF sports a Zacks Rank #1 and a Medium-risk outlook (read: What's in Store for Bank ETFs This Earnings Season?).

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF SPVU

Value investing is looking to be more appealing, given the rebounding U.S. economy, the expectation of higher inflation and the Fed’s aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. Moreover, value stocks seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies. They can deliver higher returns with lower volatility than their growth and blend counterparts. Additionally, value stocks are less exposed to the trending markets and their dividend payouts offer a shield against the market turbulence.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value Index. With AUM of $193.3 million, SPVU charges 13 bps as expense ratio. SPVU carries a Zacks Rank #1, with a Medium-risk outlook.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG

Dividend-paying securities are the major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from the equity market are at risk. Dividend-focused products offer safety in the form of payouts while at the same time providing stability as mature companies are less volatile to large swings in stock prices. This is because the companies that pay dividends act as a hedge against economic uncertainty and provide downside protection by offering outsized payouts or sizable yields on a regular basis.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF follows the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which comprises companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. It holds 267 securities in the basket and charges 6 bps in annual fees. The product has an AUM of $66.78 billion and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1, with a Medium-risk outlook (read: Play Dividend Aristocrat ETFs After a Dull Q1 as Threats Remain).

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD

The growing adoption of cloud computing and the ongoing infusion of AI, machine learning and IoT are expected to create solid opportunities in 2022. Moreover, the revolutionary 5G platform is expected to act as a major catalyst for semiconductor revenues in the mobile phone market. Per a Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) report, global semiconductor sales hit a record high of $555.9 billion in 2021, climbing 26.2% year over year. Semiconductor sales came in at $440.4 billion in 2020. With this, the metric crossed the $500-billion level for the first time.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF provides exposure to 40 securities by tracking the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The product managed assets worth $1.20 billion and charges 35 bps of annual fees and expenses. XSD currently carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1, with a High-risk outlook (read: Time to Tap Semiconductor ETFs on Beaten-Down Valuation?).

