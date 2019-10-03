5 Top-Ranked 'Cheap' Stocks Under $10 for Investors to Buy in October

All three major U.S. indexes bounced back on Thursday after opening lower on the back of more worrisome U.S. economic data. Despite the rough start to October, the S&P 500 still rests within striking distance of its highs after posting its strongest performance through the first three quarters of the year in over two decades.

With that said, investors should continue to look for returns amid our current interest rate environment. And why not search for a few solid low-priced stocks. At Zacks, we try to avoid labeling stocks as “cheap” or “expensive.” Instead, we opt to look beyond a stock’s face value, and our system puts an emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find stocks that will hopefully be winners for investors.

When searching for these low-priced stocks, we still look for similar trends in growth, value, and momentum. Then we apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

Today we found five highly-ranked stocks that are currently trading for under $10 per share using our Zacks Stock Screener…

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK

Prior Close: $8.98 USD

Newmark Group, through subsidiaries, operates as a full-service commercial real estate services business. The New York-based firm’s stock price has been up and down in 2019 but has climbed roughly 12% overall. NMRK’s third-quarter 2019 revenues are projected to jump 9%, with fiscal 2019 sales expected to pop 10.6%, based on our current Zacks Consensus Estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted full-year earnings are projected to climb roughly 8%, with 2020 expected to come in 7.3% higher. Newmark Group’s longer-term earnings revisions activity helps the stock earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. NMRK also boasts an “A” grade for Value and a “B” for Momentum in our Style Scores system. Plus, Newmark Group currently pays an annualized dividend of $0.40 per share, for a 4.6% yield, which crushes the 10-year U.S. Treasury note’s 1.52% payout.

Frontline Ltd. FRO

Prior Close: $9.45 USD

Frontline is a global transportation company that ships crude oil and other refined products via a diverse fleet of tankers. FRO shares have soared roughly 70% in 2019 to blow away its industry’s 8.3% average climb. Jumping back a bit further, Frontline stock has climbed 56% over a two-year stretch, against the Transportation-Ship market’s 17% decline. The firm’s fiscal 2019 sales are projected to climb 28.5% to reach $468.3 million, with 2020’s revenue expected to come in 43% higher at $670.7 million. At the bottom end of the income statement, FRO’s adjusted fiscal year earnings are projected to surge from a loss of $0.14 per share to +$0.51, while 2020 is expected to see Frontline’s EPS figure hit +$1.28. FRO is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now that also rocks an “A” grade for Momentum.

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE

Prior Close: $4.95 USD

Coeur Mining is a diversified North American precious metals producer. The Chicago-headquarter firm operates multiple gold and silver mines from Mexico to Alaska, as well as a silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia and a few precious metals exploration projects. Shares CDE has climbed 18% in the last three months to crush the S&P 500’s 3.5% downturn. The firm has also seen its stock price jump 12% in 2019 as it tries to bounce back from a tough stretch. Looking ahead, Coeur’s quarterly revenue is projected to soar 48.5% to help lift its earnings to break-even. Meanwhile, fiscal 2019 revenue is projected to jump 20.1%, with 2020 projected to come in 16% higher. And CDE’s fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS figure is projected to skyrocket from an expected loss this year to +$0.27 per share. Coeur is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that sports an “A” grade for Momentum.

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS

Prior Close: $9.13 USD

Vipshop is a Guangzhou, China-based discount e-commerce retailer that saw its active customer base climb 11% last quarter to reach 33.1 million. Meanwhile, the company’s total orders jumped 33%. Clearly, Vipshop is no Alibaba BABA in terms of size or scope, but its shares are up 59% during the last 12 months and 67% so far this year. Looking ahead, Vipshop’s fiscal 2019 earnings are projected to soar 41.4% this year and another roughly 23% in the following year on 6.4% higher sales. VIPS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that rocks “A” grades for both Value and Growth and a “B” for Momentum.

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS

Prior Close: $6.31 USD

Digital Turbine connects OEMs, mobile operators, and publishers with advertisers and app developers. The Austin, Texas-based company’s shares have soared from roughly $1.20 per share in October 2018 to their current price. Digital Turbine’s adjusted fiscal 2020 (ending in March) EPS figure is projected to soar 150% to reach $0.20 per share on 26.4% higher sales. The company is then expected to see its revenue jump 20.5% higher in 2021 to lift its earnings by another 11.7%. Digital Turbine is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that holds “A” grades for both Growth and Momentum, which helps it earn an overall “B” VGM score.

